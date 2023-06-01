4 ideal Bradley Beal trade scenarios from the Washington Wizards

Could the Washington Wizards look to pull off a Bradley Beal trade this summer? Now that former Los Angeles Clippers general manager Michael Winger is running the ship, it would not be too much of a surprise.

We’ve read Beal trade rumors on a near never ending loop over the past few years. He’s stayed loyal to his original Wizards team. Even then, it sure looks like a rebuild is in the cards in D.C.

Set to enter his Age-30 season, Beal has already wasted some of his prime with the Wizards. And while he’s been loyal to the organization, focus should soon turn to actually playing for a contender. It’s in this that we look at four ideal Bradley Beal trade scenarios for the summer.

Bradley Beal sent to the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers get: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Wizards get: Anfernee Simons, Nassir Little, Keon Johnson, 3rd pick

We know that Portland is going to do everything possible to find a running partner for Damian Lillard this summer. His future in the Pacific Northwest after a disastrous 2022-23 season for Portland depends on it. This includes general manager Joe Cronin fielding offers for the third pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The idea for Portland would be to team Lillard up with another high-scoring guard to create one of the most-potent backcourts in the Association. The Blazers also have other assets including 2022 lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe to pull off other moves that would appease Dame.

From Washington’s perspective, it’s becoming clear that a rebuild could be in the cards after the team’s front office shake up. Acquiring a young wing in that of Simons and the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft would to a long way in expediting said rebuild. Washington would take whoever is available between guard Scoot Henderson and forward Brandon Miller with the third selection. Meanwhile, both Little and Johnson could be nice young rotational pieces in D.C.

Sacramento Kings go big-game hunting in blockbuster trade

Kings get: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Wizards get: Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Richaun Holmes, 24th pick, future 1st-round pick (unprotected)

Fresh off their best season in a quarter century, the Kings could very well opt to find another prime talent this summer. They have all of their future first-round picks, a young player in Mitchell and cap fillers to offer up in a potential blockbuster trade.

In this scenario, Beal teams up with De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento’s backcourt. Add in the presences of All-Star Domantas Sabonis and youngster Keegan Murray in the frontcourt, and this would be a championship-caliber team.

In return, the Wizards add a defensive-minded young guard in Davion Mitchell who has shown signs of progress on offense. He could be a building block moving forward. Huerter could be flipped for more assets. Meanwhile, two future first-round picks give new front office head Michael Winger a lot to work with moving forward.

Miami Heat get Jimmy Butler more help

Heat get: Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Wizards get: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, 18th pick, future 1st-round pick

Miami’s run to the NBA Finals is among the most shocking developments we’ve seen around the NBA in some time. From being down late in a play-in game to winning the Eastern Conference is an accomplishment.

Even then, it’s hard to look at this as more than a fluke. Miami got hot at the right time. It still needs to get Jimmy Buckets more help from a scoring perspective. Beal would be a dynamic fit next to the wing.

As for Washington, it could either opt to keep Herro or flip him for more assets. Jovic is a high-upside frontcourt option. Meanwhile, the future first-round pick in this hypothetical trade would be lightly protected. It just makes too much sense from the Wizards’ perspective.

Bradley Beal heads to the Big Apple

Knicks get: Bradley Beal, Monte Morris, Corey Kispert

Bradley Beal, Monte Morris, Corey Kispert Wizards get: Julius Randle, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, 2 1st-round picks

New York’s solid 2022-23 performance notwithstanding, the team still needs to find more behind Jalen Brunson and R.J. Barrett on the roster. Another highly productive scorer such as Beal would make perfect sense.

The idea of a core three consisting of Brunson, Barrett and Beal could be seen as a legitimate conference title contender. It also helps that front office head Leon Rose has added enough draft assets to pull off a deal of this ilk.

In return, Washington gets to young players in Quickley and Toppin to build around moving forward. It also acquires a former All-Star in Randle who could be flipped for more assets. Sure, sending Beal to an Eastern Conference rival hurts. But the return might be too hard to pass up on.