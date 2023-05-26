Top 100 NBA Draft prospects of 2023: From Victor Wembanyama to Colin Castleton

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

As far as NBA Draft prospects go, Victor Wembanyama is seen as generational. He’s right up there with LeBron James has the most talked about prospect in the modern history of the event.

With that said, there are some other potential franchise cornerstones set to go pro once the draft comes calling on June 22.

While last year’s event might have been seen as top heavy, this class is loaded with first-round talents. That includes guard Scoot Henderson and forward Brandon Miller.

Below, we provide you with our top-100 2023 NBA Draft prospects with a review of those slated to go in the first round and beyond. For comparison’s sake, check out our top 2022 NBA Draft prospects here and see how we did.

1. Victor Wembanyama, center, France

There is little question about what the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama can do on the court. He has an ability to hit the three, shoot over any defender from the mid range and drive the lane. Boasting an 8-foot wingspan, Wemby has also proven to be a force as a low-post defender.

There really isn’t a weakness in this kid’s game. He passes well. He can see the court. He has a special IQ level for someone his age. The San Antonio Spurs are getting a true franchise cornerstone at one. That’s not even up for debate. He’s one of the top NBA Draft prospects of all-time.

2. Scoot Henderson, guard, G-League Ignite

If it weren’t for Wembanyama, Henderson would be the consensus top prospect on this last. The 6-foot-4 guard did not look in over his head for the G-League Ignite this past season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 assists per outing.

His athleticism and ability to drive is second to no one among NBA Draft prospects in the backcourt. He has the scoring burst and an ability to run an offense. In tandem, these two things are hard to teach.

3. Brandon Miller, forward, Alabama

Miller’s involvement in a shooting that left a woman dead earlier this year had him under a microscope as the freshman was finishing out his only season with the Crimson Tide. Now, months removed from that, Miller is turning the page. In fact, teams have become impressed with his maturity level after such a damning situation despite no criminal charges being filed against Miller.

What we do know is that the combo forward brings a whole heck of a lot to the table as one of the top NBA Draft prospects of 2023. The 6-foot-9 forward has proven he can hit the outside shot consistently (38% from distance in 2022-23). Teams obviously value that type of stretch ability from someone his size. Miller is also already a plus-level defender and can guard four of the five positions on the court.

4. Amen Thompson, guard, Overtime Elite

Opting to play for the professional basketball league Overtime Elite makes it somewhat difficult to scout Thompson. At 6-foot-6, he has elite size for a point guard and isn’t done growing. There are similarities between Thompson and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball from this perspective.

Athleticism is also a strong suit for Thompson. He can fly through the lane and dunk it on any given play. With a quick first move and a decent mid-range shot, there’s a lot to like here. However, he’ll need to improve from the perimeter and as a defender to make an immediate impact in the NBA.

5. Cam Whitmore, forward, Villanova

A top-12 recruit of Villanova last year, Whitmore had a pretty solid freshman season. That included the 6-foot-7 wing averaging 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field.

At 230 pounds, he can be a bruising defender in the low post and has the athleticism to hang with smaller wings in the perimeter. Offensively, he’s seen as a shot creator. But must improve as a consistent perimeter guy on that end of the court.

6. Jarace Walker, forward, Houston

Yet another top-10 recruit in the Class of 22, Walker played at a high level for what was one of the better countries in the nation last season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47% from the field for the Cougars.

Boasting a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Walker uses his frame and athleticism to already have a plus-level skillset on defense. Offensively, Walker remains a work in progress. He relies too much on the perimeter shot for someone his size.

7. Ausar Thompson, wing, Overtime Elite

Like his twin brother, Amen, this dynamic 6-foot-6 guard has a ridiculous amount of athleticism. He’s also a sound defensive player who can contribute both on the perimeter and inside with his 7-foot wingspan.

One of the primary issues here is Thompson’s shooting. While he can get to the rack, defenses don’t respect what he brings from the perimeter. That will be an issue early in his career as he transitions from Overtime Elite to the NBA ranks.

8. Anthony Black, wing, Arkansas

Anthony Black stats (2022-23): 12.8 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 3.9 APG, 45% shooting, 30% 3-point

As you can see, shooting from beyond the arc is somewhat of an issue for this 6-foot-6 point guard. He struggles contributing off the dribble.

Even then, there is a ton to look about the young kid. He already displayed an ability to run an offense as a freshman for Arkansas. Black’s defense out on the perimeter is also an early positive, as he’s among the best NBA Draft prospects in this class when it comes to that.

9. Gradey Dick, wing, Kansas

Any time a 6-foot-6 wing can hit on 40% of his three-point attempts with a play-making ability off the dribble, you have to pay attention to him as an NBA Draft prospect. That is what Dick brought to the table as a freshman for Kansas.

The primary issue here is Dick’s smallish 204-foot frame and struggles on the defensive end of the court. He can be thrown off spots. Questions about athleticism off the dribble have also come up in the pre-draft process.

10. Keyonte George, guard, Baylor

George struggled shooting as a freshman for Baylor last season (42% FG, 34% three-point). He was still able to average 15.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while contributing 2.8 assists per outing for the Bears.

While George needs to improve out on the perimeter, he does provide ability as a pull-up threat from the mid-range. The 6-foot-4 guard is also dynamic when it comes to finishing in the low-post.

2023 NBA Draft prospects: Other potential lottery picks

11. Nick Smith Jr., guard, Arkansas

Nick Smith stats (2022-23): 12.5 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.7 APG, 38% shooting, 34% 3-point

While the former Arkansas guard struggled with shooting in his only season with the Razorbacks, there’s a reason why Smith was such a high recruit out of North Little Rock High School.

Smith battled some knee issues as a freshman at Arkansas. It impacted his overall numbers and performance. With that said, the athleticism and raw talent is there for Smith to be an impact player at the next level.

12. Jordan Hawkins, guard, Connecticut

A member of the NCAA All-Tournament Team as a sophomore, the 6-foot-4 Hawkins is one of the primary reasons UConn earned the national championship. Hawkins averaged 16.3 points per game while shooting 44% from the field.

It helps that Hawkins has a quick and smooth release from the perimeter and is great off the ball. He’ll need to work on ball handling and becoming a better mid-range shooter in order to morph into a starter-quality NBA player.

13. Taylor Hendricks, forward, Central Florida

The 6-foot-8 Hendricks boasts a two-way ability that will make him a fit for pretty much any team. He’s among the most versatile NBA Draft prospects in the class and can become a three-and-D wing at the next level.

Hendricks shot 39% from the three-point line a season ago. His on-ball defense out in the perimeter is already elite. The one issue here is the level of competition Hendricks went up against in college.

14. Jett Howard, guard, Michigan

The son of current Michigan head coach Juwan Howard, the 6-foot-8 Jett Howard is a one-dimensional player at this point in his career. That is to say, he struggles big time on the defensive end of the court.

What makes Howard one of the most intriguing 2023 NBA Draft prospects is what he does on the offensive end. We’re talking about a dude who boasts killer three-point ability, has an elite mid-range game and can finish at the rim. If he’s able to improve on defense (effort isn’t an issue), Howard will be one of the steals of the class.

15. Jalen Hood-Schifino, guard, Indiana

If the 6-foot-4 Hood-Schifino can find himself a perimeter game, he’ll be among the most well-rounded NBA Draft prospects in the class. He’s elite off the dribble, which makes a consistent mid-range game even that much more eye-opening.

The wing also plays great on-ball defense out on the perimeter. The question here is his inconsistent shooting ways and ball handling question marks.

16. Cason Wallace, guard, Kentucky

A top-eight recruit in the class of 2022, Wallace put up a solid all-around freshman season for Kentucky. He averaged 11.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting pretty well (45 FG%, 35% three-point).

While Wallace has some refinement he must do on offense (struggles shooting off the dribble and ball handling), he would thrive on a team with an already proven point guard.

17. Dereck Lively, center, Duke

The No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2022, Lively’s numbers as a freshman at Duke were not great. He averaged just 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in less than 21 minutes of action. That’s not typically indicative of a potential lottery pick.

Even then, some of the traits that Lively boasts can’t be ignored. Initially, the 7-foot-1 center will be a rim runner at the next level. His 7-foot-7 wingspan and low-post game makes this big man an intriguing prospect. His shot-blocking ability is yet another positive.

18. Dariq Whitehead, wing, Duke

Like Lively, Whitehead averaged less than 21 minutes per game as a freshman for the Blue Devils. The No. 1 recruit in the class did perform at a higher level (43% shooting from three-point range).

Questions are obvious here. Whitehead suffered a fractured foot in August of 2022 that set him back in his college career. He’s about as raw as they get. But there’s also unquestioned upside as it relates to the 6-foot-6 wing. That includes athleticism and an ability to finish in the low post.

19. Kris Murray, forward, Iowa

A lack of athleticism could very well hurt Murray’s stock once the annual event comes calling. But there’s not much to dislike about his game outside of that. The forward averaged 20.2 points and 7.9 rebounds on 48% shooting as a junior last season.

The twin brother of young Sacramento Kings star Keegan Murray, this 6-foot-8 forward is a knockdown three-point shooter and a tremendous perimeter defender. Again, it’s all about his lack of athleticism in comparison to other NBA Draft prospects at this position.

20. Rayan Rupert, guard, New Zealand

At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Rupert is an ideal fit in the modern NBA. His pro-ready ability on the defensive end of the court adds another layer to that.

Rupert would be a great fit with a team that needs some help on defense off the bench. Offensively, he can make plays off the ball and find his spots from the mid-range. Though, Rupert’s shooting is completely unrefined at this stage in his career.

21. Colby Jones, guard, Xavier

Likely one of the most pro-ready 2023 NBA Draft prospects, Jones can guard multiple positions from the one to the three out on the perimeter. He’s already proven to be a lock down player in that regard.

He also upped his game on offense as a junior for Xavier, averaging 15.0 points to go with 5.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He’ll need to prove more consistent from the mid-range and perimeter in order not to be seen as a net negative in that regard initially.

22. Leonard Miller, G-League Ignite

As raw as they come with untapped potential. That’s the best way to describe one of the most divisive NBA Draft prospects of the cycle. The 6-foot-9 Miller flashes absolutely absurd athleticism on a consistent basis. He’s also a plus-level ball handler.

As for the rawness to his game, Miller struggles shooting from beyond the post and takes too many questionable shots. He’s also an amateur level defender who doesn’t close out when it comes to defending out on the perimeter.

23. Marcus Sasser, guard, Houston

The first senior among our top NBA Draft prospects, Sasser proved himself as a scorer during his time with Houston. That’s not even in question. He shot 44% from three-point range as a junior with that number standing at a solid 38% last season.

At 6-foot-1 height is an issue given that Sasser is not a traditional point guard. He struggles finishing inside and is a net negative on defense. This has Sasser somewhat tapped out as a prospect.

24. Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

Jackson-Davis might be the most accomplished of the 2023 NBA Draft prospects. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 58% shooting as a senior for Indiana a season ago.

At issue here is a limited upside when it comes to the 6-foot-9 forward. TJD does a large majority of his work in the low post. He has yet to find a jump shot. It might work against smaller competition in the Big 10. But the NBA is a different story.

25. James Nnaji, center, Spain

At 6-foot-10 and with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, there’s a lot to like about Nnaji’s frame. Unfortunately, he played very little in the EuroLeague and has a limited offensive game.

Teams will like what Nnaji’s already brings to the table from a defensive and rim-running standpoint. But he’s certainly a project. Initially, the young man will earn his keep on the defensive end of the court.

Top 2023 NBA Draft prospects: Other potential 1st-round picks

26. Kobe Bufkin, guard, Michigan

Bufkin averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists as a sophomore at Michigan. That was a marked upgrade from the former top-40 recruit being a bottom of the rotation option back in 2021-22. His ability to pull up from the mid range and play good on-ball defense will entice teams.

27. Brice Sensabaugh, wing, Ohio State

A 41% three-point shooter for the Buckeyes as a freshman, teams will have interest in Sensabaugh late in the first round due to his shooting ability. He also has good ball-handling skills and is a catch-and-shoot threat.

28. Maxwell Lewis, wing, Pepperdine

Level of competition would normally be an issue for a mid-major, but that’s not the case with Lewis having gone up against Gonzaga and St. Mary’s during college. He averaged 17.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting a decent 35% from three-point range a season ago.

29. Bilal Coulibaly, wing, France

Athleticism and elite physical tools. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, teams will be intrigued by these factors. It’s what they look for in end of Round 1 NBA Draft prospects. Even then, this forward needs to improve on his shooting from outside of the low post if he wants to make a rotation.

30. GG Jackson, forward, South Carolina

Yet another lanky 6-foot-9 forward among our top NBA Draft prospects, Jackson was solid in his only season with the Gamecocks. He averaged 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, there’s issues when it comes to both perimeter shooting and ball distribution. Teams value that in wings.

31. Bobi Klintman, forward, Wake Forest

The 6-foot-10 Klintman was not necessarily productive in his only season at Wake Forest. The Swede averaged just 5.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in just under 21 minutes of action. What makes him intriguing is a reliable jump shot and an ability to guard multiple positions on defense.

32. Jalen Wilson, forward, Kansas

One of the few four-year college players that has a chance to go in Round 1, Wilson improved each season he was in Kansas. That included averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game a season ago. The 6-foot-8 wing provides a lot in the scoring department but struggles in other areas of the game. He’s not yet a well-rounded player.

33. Sidy Cissoko, guard, G-League Ignite

More of a defensive presence at this point in his career, Cissoko can guard multiple positions out on the perimeter. Primarily, his on-ball defense has wowed NBA Draft scouts. There are issues on offense (30% three-point shooter last season) and some careless turnovers.

34. Dillon Mitchell, forward, Texas

A top-five recruit in the Class of 2022, Mitchell did not pan out as a freshman for Texas. He averaged just 4.3 points and 3.9 rebounds in 17.5 minutes of action. That will make people take a step back. Even then, he was a top-five recruit for a reason. Probably should have stayed in college for another season.

35. Andre Jackson Jr., guard, Connecticut

Jackson’s overall game for the champion Huskies was solid last season (6.7 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 4.7 APG). However, there are obvious questions about upside when it comes to the 6-foot-6 guard. His 43% career shooting adds another layer to that.

36. Kobe Brown, forward, Missouri

A four-year starter at Missouri, Brown is one of those plug-and-play early second-round NBA Draft prospects. He was stellar a season ago, averaging 15.8 points to go with 6.4 rebounds while shooting 46% from three-point range. The upside just isn’t too high here.

37. Coleman Hawkins, forward, Illinois

A 6-foot-10 forward out of California, Hawkins upped his game each season with the Illini. He averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds as a junior in 2022-23. A limited range and offensive skillset has him as a likely second-round pick in the draft.

38. Noah Clowney, forward, Alabama

Versatility is the name of the game for the 6-foot-10 Clowney. He can play all three positions on offense while guarding three-through-five. Shooting will be an issue (28.3% from distance in college).

39. Trey Alexander, guard, Creighton

An undersized two-guard at 6-foot-4, Alexnader showed well as a sophomore for Creighton last season. He shot 40% from three-point range and showed an ability to find his way into the lane. We’re just not sure if there’s a concrete role for him at the next level.

40. Azuolas Tubelis, forward, Arizona

This Lithuanian finished up a brilliant career at Arizona by averaging 19.8 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior in 2022-23. Even at 6-foot-10, he has the athleticism and mid-range game to be considered more of a three or four. There are, however, issues relating to ball handling on offense and defense at all levels.

41. Adama Sanogo, center, Connecticut

The NCAA Tournament’s Most Important Player, Sanogo is pretty limited from an upside standpoint. He does most of his work on the low post and still has ways to grow in order not to be seen as a net negative in that regard.

42. Ryan Kalkbrenner, center, Creighton

A starter each of the past two seasons, Kalkbrenner played a big role in Creighton’s emergence to national relevance. Last season saw the 7-foot big man average 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. The center is more of a defensive presence right now and lacks the athleticism to be considered much more than a role player.

43. Drew Timme, forward, Gonzaga

It seems as if Timme played 10 seasons in the Pacific Northwest. That’s only because he led Gonzaga to national prominence during his brilliant four-year career with the Zags. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 2022-23. His bread-and-butter is on the offensive end where Timme is able to create his own shots, get dirty inside and earn his keep from the perimeter. Unfortunately, he’s simply a bad defensive player. That limits Timme’s upside.

44. Terquavion Smith, guard, North Carolina State

A 6-foot-4 guard with untapped potential, Smith didn’t necessarily impress during his two-year stint with the Gamecocks. He shot just 39% from the field, including 35% from three-point range. Smith turned into more of a volume scorer than anything else (17.1 career PPG). He’ll need to improve his shooting to be anything more than a bottom of the bench type.

45. Adem Bona, center, UCLA

A top-20 recruit in 2020, the 6-foot-10 Bona started all but one game as a freshman for the Bruins. Despite this, he averaged just 7.7 points on 4.7 shots per game. He’s raw and athletic. Teams will certainly have interest in Bona as one of the top NBA Draft prospects slated to go in Round 2.

46. Jaime Jaquez Jr., wing, UCLA

Jaquez’s college resume speaks for itself. In addition to being a consensus First-Team All-American in 2022-23, the wing was a three-time All-Pac-12 performer and two-time All-Pac-12 Defensive Team performer. Despite a limited perimeter game (33% career three-point shooter), his craftiness on offense and elite defensive make up will have Jaquez on an NBA roster next season.

47. Ricky Council, guard, Arkansas

After starring at Wichita State for two seasons, Council transferred to Arkansas ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He played exceedingly well, averaging 16.1 points on 43% shooting. While there’s a lot to like about his playmaking ability, shooting is an issue for the 6-foot-6 guard.

48. Brandin Podziemski, guard, Santa Clara

This 6-foot-5 guard failed to crack the Illinois rotation as a freshman in 2021-22. It led to him transferring to small-school Santa Clara. Podziemski responded by averaging 19.9 points and 8.8 rebounds. He also shot a resounding 44% from three-point range. Sure, athleticism is an issue. But his knockdown shooting ability has Podziemski as a potential steal in Round 2.

49. DaRon Holmes II, forward, Dayton

Range is going to be an issue for the 6-foot-10 Holmes. He didn’t attempt many shots from the perimeter at Dayton. But the scoring was there (18.4 PPG in 2022-23). Boasting excellent athleticism, he’s an intriguing prospect.

50. Terrence Shannon Jr., wing, Illinois

If the 6-foot-6 Shannon had opted to go pro after his sophomore season with Texas Tech back in 2020-21, he likely would’ve been a late first-round pick. Instead, he just hasn’t developed the way most had thought he would. Shannon shot just 32% from three-point range for the Illini a season ago. Regression in that regard is not a great look.

2023 NBA Draft prospects: Rounding out the top 100