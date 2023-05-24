Sacramento Kings reportedly expected to shop top pick, identifying 3 targets

The Sacramento Kings made the playoffs and avoided the NBA Draft lottery for the first time in nearly two decades. Heading into a crucial offseason, Sacramento could reportedly now trade its first-round pick to strengthen the roster for next season.

Under general manager Monte McNair, Sacramento has a strong draft history. Hired in September 2020, McNair drafted Tyrese Haliburton, Davion Mitchell and Keegan Murray with the Kings’ first-round picks. Now, Sacramento’s top decision-maker is reportedly among the general managers most likely to trade his first-round pick this summer.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Kings are a “team to monitor” leading up to the 2023 NBA Draft as a club that might be trading their first-round pick.

Sacramento holds the 24th overall pick in the first round and holds the 38th and 54th overall picks in the second round. The willingness to trade the 24th overall pick, along with additional assets, is tied to the organization’s desire to build a stronger core to challenge for the Western Conference and the lack of depth outside of the lottery picks.

The Kings do have multiple trade assets in their arsenal. In addition to the 2023 picks, Sacramento could trade its 2026 or 2028 first-round picks. There is also the option to package Mitchell, along with the draft picks, in exchange for a high-end starter.

Keeping all of that in mind, let’s take a look at three trade targets who could be on Sacramento’s radar this summer.

Identifying 3 potential Sacramento Kings trade targets

Heading into the summer, Sacramento holds clear needs at both forward spots. Harrison Barnes are Trey Lyles are both free agents and even if Sasha Vezenkov comes over after winning EuroLeague MVP, the Kings still need defense and rebounding at the wing.

OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors – One of Sacramento’s top targets this offseason would likely be OG Anunoby. Under contract for the next two seasons, accounting for approximately 14% of cap space, Anunoby would be the high-end wing defender Sacramento needs. He posted a +2.2 Defensive RAPTOR, fourth among all small forward, and shot 38.1% from the perimeter. Anunoby, who turns 26 years old in July, would fit perfectly with the Kings’ core. However, he would cost Sacramento a majority of its trade assets.

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks – Rebounding is a clear area of need for the Kings. Sacramento finished 21st in rebounding (50.7 per game) during the regular season and the issue cost the team in the first round against the Golden State Warriors. Portis, who also brings championship experience, is under contract for the next two seasons and is less than a 9% hit on the cap. Last season, he averaged 9.6 rebounds per game in 26 minutes per night with a career-high 19.3 percent total rebound percentage. He also earned a 110 Defensive Rating and .139 WS/48.

Rebounding is a clear area of need for the Kings. Sacramento finished 21st in rebounding (50.7 per game) during the regular season and the issue cost the team in the first round against the Golden State Warriors. Portis, who also brings championship experience, is under contract for the next two seasons and is less than a 9% hit on the cap. Last season, he averaged 9.6 rebounds per game in 26 minutes per night with a career-high 19.3 percent total rebound percentage. He also earned a 110 Defensive Rating and .139 WS/48. Dorian Finney-Smith, Brooklyn Nets – The lack of reliable wing defenders especially hurt the Sacramento Kings late in the season and Barnes was hunted in the playoffs. Dorian Finney-Smith, +1.4 Defensive RAPTOR, is a high-end defender who can play both forward spots and he’s a career 35.7% shooter from three-point range. He would only account for 10% of the Kings’ salary cap space next season, if they can acquire him. He would be the most affordable option for Sacramento.

