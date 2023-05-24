Sacramento Kings rumors: Latest news on Kings 2023 offseason plans

The Sacramento Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought this past season, hosting a playoff series for the first time in nearly two decades. Coming off a summer that helped turn this franchise around, the early Kings rumors signal an even more aggressive push this summer.

Sacramento’s offseason moves in 2022 worked out perfectly. Operating on a one-year contract, general manager Monte McNair traded for Kevin Huerter, drafted Keegan Murray and signed Malik Monk. He also hired head coach Mike Brown.

The moves worked out perfectly, with Monk averaging 19 points in the seven-game playoff series against the Golden State Warriors and Huerter shooting 40.2% from the perimeter during the regular season. It all culminated in Brown being named Coach of the Year and McNair winning NBA Executive of the Year.

As Sacramento now heads into the summer, it has an opportunity to further strengthen its rotation in a variety of ways.

Let’s dive into the latest Sacramento Kings rumors for the 2023 NBA offseason.

EuroLeague MVP to begin contract talks with Sacramento

According to Jason Anderson, the Kings are expected to engage in contract talks with EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov in the coming weeks. Vezenkov went to Las Vegas last summer to meet with club officials and discuss making the switch to the NBA. However, he signed a new deal with Olympiacos that kept him under contract, while holding an opt-out after the 2022-’23 season.

Vezenkov, who turns 28 in August, is a 6-foot-9 forward who is viewed as one of the best basketball players in Europe. Selected with the 57th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Brooklyn Nets, he was first traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2021 then his draft rights were traded to the Kings in June 2022 for the 49th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Sacramento Kings rumors: No. 24 pick on the trade block?

For the first time since 2005, the Kings have a first-round pick outside of the top 20. The last time Sacramento picked his low, they selected Francisco Garcia with the 23rd overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft. Just 18 years later, Sacramento holds the 24th overall pick.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports listed the Kings as one of the NBA teams to keep a close eye on for a draft-pick trade. Sacramento wants to take a step forward after snapping its playoff drought and the priority is on adding win-now talent. Depending on the caliber of player the Kings would target, they might have to attach future draft picks or Davion Mitchell into a deal.

Sasha Vezenkov likely to sign with Sacramento Kings

In advance of contract talks with Vezenkov, there is a strong belief around the NBA that he heads to Sacramento. In the EuroLeague Final, Vezenkov scored 29 points in a 79-78 loss to Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Championship. While Vezenkov wouldn’t comment on his future, Kings’ general manager Monte McNair, head coach Mike Brown, assistant general manager Phil Jabour and assistant coach Jay Triano have all scouted Vezenkov in person

NBA insider Marc Stein spoke to a European basketball insider who said Vezenkov is “seriously considering” the transition to the NBA and some around Europe believe it’s increasingly “inevitable” that he leaves Olympiacos for the Kings.

Kings rumors: Latest on a Domantas Sabonis contract extension

The Sacramento Kings received significant criticism in 2022 for trading guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis. However, the deal worked out nicely for Sacramento with Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox earning All-NBA selections.

However, Sabonis is entering the final year of his contract. A three-time All-Star selection and the NBA rebounding leader in 2023, the 27-year-old is poised to become one of the top NBA free agents in 2024.

Domantas Sabonis contract: $22 million cap hit (2023-’24), 2024 NBA free agent

In an interview with James Ham, Kings’ general manager Monte McNair said signing Sabonis to a contract extension is a priority for the franchise as they want to build around him.

“Domantas Sabonis is a huge part of what we do and we’re going to do all we can to keep him here and build around him.” Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair on Domantas Sabonis’ future with the team

Sabonis is eligible to sign a four-year, $121 million extension with Sacramento. The Kings are expected to submit a max offer to him, leaving Sabonis with the choice of taking it or testing his value in free agency. If Sabonis accepts the offer, his $30.25 million average annual salary would make him the eighth-highest-paid center in the NBA.

Sacramento Kings draft picks 2023

Round 1: 24th overall

24th overall Round 2: 38th overall (via IND)

38th overall (via IND) Round 2: 54th overall

Sacramento Kings free agents 2023

Here is a rundown of the Kings’ free agents and cap space this summer.

Harrison Barnes – Unrestricted free agent, bird rights

Unrestricted free agent, bird rights Trey Lyles – Unrestricted free agent, early bird rights

Unrestricted free agent, early bird rights Terence Davis – Unrestricted free agent, bird rights

Unrestricted free agent, bird rights Alex Len – Unrestricted free agent, early birds rights

Unrestricted free agent, early birds rights Chimezie Metu – Unrestricted free agent, bird rights

How much cap space do the Kings have?

The Sacramento Kings have $21.646 million in projected practical cap space, per Spotrac.com