Dallas Mavericks ‘likely’ shopping No. 10 pick in a big trade package, identifying 3 targets

The NBA fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000 for tanking at the end of the regular season in order to protect their first-round pick. Now that Dallas holds the 10th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, it plans to use it as a valuable trade asset this summer.

The Mavericks traded away a majority of their valuable pieces during the season to acquire Kyrie Irving. While Irving is likelier to return to Dallas after the franchise paid a significant price to acquire him, the organization recognizes a stronger supporting cast is needed around Luka Doncic.

Related: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic doesn’t want to share the spotlight

Dallas is extremely limited in its ability to trade first-round picks. Because of the Kristaps Porzingis trade and the Stepien rule, the Mavericks are only allowed to trade the 10th overall pick and their 2027 first-round pick. To sweeten an offer and help match salaries, though, Dallas is reportedly going to shop an offer around the league.

According to The Athletic’s John Hollinger, the Mavericks are expected to shop a trade package of the No. 10 pick and either one or both of JaVale McGee and Davis Bertans for “immediate” help.

Related: NBA Draft rumors

The Mavericks will be in a crowded field of suitors. Both the Portland Trail Blazers (third pick) and Houston Rockets (fourth pick) are offering trade packages involving their first-round selection and a player.

With the Rockets planning to sign James Harden and Portland focused on making win-now moves to support Damian Lillard, Dallas won’t be able to offer as much as either Western Conference opponent. As a result, the Mavericks will have to prioritize other players who neither Houston nor Portland would likely focus on.

Related: NBA free agents 2023

Identifying three Dallas Mavericks trade targets

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks won’t be able to get in the mix if players like Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges or Paul George become available. Instead, general manager Nico Harrison can turn his attention to second-tier players that would help Dallas become a viable playoff team next season.