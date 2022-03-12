2022 MLB Season: Everything you need to know

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

At some points, it felt like the MLB season would be in jeopardy because of the baseball lockout. After months of negotiations, missed deadlines and threats to cancel games, baseball is back and fans are going to get everything they wanted in 2022.

With that in mind, let’s answer some of the most important questions for the upcoming season.

When does spring training start?

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In a normal MLB season, spring training typically begins in the middle of February. It was originally scheduled for February 16th, but the lockout postponed action until a new collective-bargaining agreement was reached. With the CBA now ratified, players are reporting for spring training.

Spring Training report date: March 14

March 14 Spring Training games: March 17 – April 4

Will there be fans at spring training?

All 30 MLB teams allow access to major-league spring training games, with facilities located in Arizona and Florida. While attending spring-training games is cheaper than tickets for MLB games, seating is much more limited.

Baseball America created a fan’s guide for minor-league spring training access.

When do pitchers and catchers report to spring training?

Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

Pitchers and catchers are the first to report for spring training every year, typically arriving in the early days of February. The additional time is used for pitchers to start stretching out their arms and working with catchers helps them start working on their command before facing live batters.

When does MLB season start?

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Opening Day starts on Thursday, April 7. The first game of the MLB season will be a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, played at Yankee Stadium with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. EST.

By April 8, all 30 MLB teams will have played their first game of the 2022 MLB season.

“When does MLB season end?”

The last game of the 2022 MLB regular season will be played on Sunday, Oct. 2. With the expansion of the playoffs, MLB eliminated the tie-breaking 163rd game that teams typically played on Monday. The postseason will begin on Oct. 4, with the entire season concluding after the final out of the World Series.

How many games in MLB season?

There are 162 games in an MLB season. The sport played its first season with 100-plus games in 1884 (112) and increased to a 154-game schedule by 1892. In 1969, MLB officially adopted the 162-game schedule. In 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, teams only played 60 games.

How many MLB teams are there?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There are 30 MLB teams. The National League is home to the oldest teams, including the Atlanta Braves (formerly Boston Red Stockings), Chicago Cubs (previously Chicago White Stockings), Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants.

The New York Yankees were founded in 1901, along with the Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics. In 1998, the Tampa Bay Rays and Arizona Diamondbacks were formed, becoming the most recently expanded MLB teams.

When does MLB The Show come out?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

MLB The Show 2022 will be released on April 5. It will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch. Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani is the cover athlete for MLB The Show 2022.

How much do MLB umpires make?

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

According to Briefly, an MLB umpire salary ranges from $110,000 to $432,800 per season. Represented by the Major League Umpires Association, They also receive multiple benefits as part of their contracts, per Indeed.

Fly first class

$340 per diem for hotels, food costs

Postseason bonuses

Four weeks paid vacation during season

When is the MLB Draft?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The official date for the 2022 MLB Draft will be announced during the regular season. Given the 2021 MLB Draft was held from July 11-13, fans can expect this year’s draft to land in the second week of July. MLB moves its annual amateur draft to avoid conflicting with the College World Series.

“How many rounds in MLB draft?

Under the new CBA, the MLB Draft will be for 20 rounds through the next five seasons. It used to be 40 rounds, but MLB cut it down drastically due to cost and the COVID-19 pandemic.

When is the MLB trade deadline?

While the MLB trade deadline is typically July 31, commissioner Rob Manfred received the authority for a flexible date. As a result, the 2022 MLB trade deadline will fall between July 28 – August 3. The specific date will be chosen based on when is most convenient for MLB’s exposure and beneficial for teams.

When is the MLB All-Star game?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium. The 2022 Home Run Derby will take place on July 18.

