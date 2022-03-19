MLB rotation rankings: Best starting rotations in 2022

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball is back and with a 162-game season, we’ll get to see some of the best starting pitchers in baseball taking the hill to try and push their teams into October. As part of our baseball coverage, we update our MLB rotation rankings every month.

Who has the best rotation in baseball? We’ll provide the answers with in-depth analysis of the top pitching staffs throughout the year. When big trades go down, Sportsnaut will examine how the move impacts the team and its starting rotation.

Bookmark this page throughout the season for monthly updates. Let’s dive into our MLB rotation rankings in 2022.

Stats courtesy FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.

10. Los Angeles Dodgers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers rotation: Walker Buehler, Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Andrew Heaney, Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin

At the end of the 2021 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers held the No. 1 spot in Sportsnaut’s MLB rotation rankings. Thanks to the departure of Max Scherzer and the likelihood we won’t see Trevor Bauer for some time, Los Angeles must start the 2022 season quite a bit lower.

Walker Buehler is a no-doubt candidate for the NL Cy Young. He’s coming off a remarkable season with a 2.47 ERA and held opponents to a .197 batting average. Behind him, Julio Urias has steadily progressed into becoming the dominant southpaw Los Angeles felt he could become. Behind all of that is a healthy Clayton Kershaw. The back of the rotation isn’t as strong as it used to be, but that changes if Andrew Heaney finds magic with the Dodgers’ coaches.

9. San Diego Padres

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres rotation: Joe Musgrove, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, Mike Clevinger, Nick Martinez, Chris Paddack

Another career turnaround for a starting pitcher traded by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Joe Musgrove dropped his ERA by 0.7 points with the San Diego Padres. While his swinging-strike rate fell (14.4% to 12.7%), he threw the first Padres no-hitter and ended the season with a 3.18 ERA across 181.1 innings.

We know what we’re getting from Musgrove in 2022. How well San Diego’s rotation performs depends on those behind him. Blake Snell showed flashes of his Cy Young former after the All-Star Break (.180 BAA, 1.05 WHIP), but we’ve witnessed ugly stretches. As for Yu Darvish, the 35-year-old righty dropped off a cliff in the second half. Whether that’s just a bad few months, signs of decline or result of the sticky stuff ban, only time will tell.

8. San Francisco Giants

Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco Giants rotation: Logan Webb, Carlos Rodón, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, Alex Cobb, Matthew Boyd, Jakob Junis

There isn’t a marquee name among the San Francisco’s giants starts. Logan Webb is generating some fanfare locally, but the 6-foot-1 righty is an unheralded ace. He’s going to eat a lot of innings in 2022 and the Giants trust that his stuff + command will translate into another sub-3.2 ERA.

Rodón, signed to a $44 million contract, became one of the best stories in baseball last year. From being removed off the roster to becoming an All-Star with a 2.37 ERA. The only concern with him is longevity over a full season, tapping into why we’re high on this pitching staff. San Francisco is simply loaded with arms and after a compressed spring training, that’s going to win games and keep teammates fresh.

7. Toronto Blue Jays

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays rotation: José Berrios, Kevin Gausman, Alex Manoah, Hyun Hin Ryu, Yusei Kikuchi, Nate Pearson, Ross Stripling

Look what happens when a front office is aggressive. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired José Berrios before the deadline last year, seemingly prepared for Robbie Ray’s departure. Seeing a need to strengthen the starting rotation, the Blue Jays signed Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi.

Gausman won’t repeat his 2021 stats (2.81 ERA, .208 BAA), but Toronto will happily accept a 3.6 ERA and 1.2 WHIP from its No. 2 starter in the AL East. Kikuchi brings a bag of tricks when he takes the mound with a deep repertoire to keep hitters off balance.

If the Jays’ coaches can unlock some of his potential, he’ll be an excellent mid-rotation arm. Throw in a rebound season from Ryu with Manoah as a back-end starter, we’re looking at a lot of possibilities. It’s the No. 7 spot for now, but Toronto can fly up our MLB rotation rankings by June.

6. Houston Astros

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros rotation: Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez, José Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr, Luis Garcia, Jake Odorizzi

Justin Verlander is back from Tommy John surgery and will be ready for Opening Day. Our concern is the very limited history on how effective a 39-year-old pitcher can be post-TJS. If the stuff is back, Verlander is the Astros’ ace. No one can view it as a guarantee, unfortunately. It’s also not the lone concern in Houston.

Lance McCullers is battling with a flexor tendon injury, putting him behind schedule to pitch at the start of the MLB schedule. As for José Urquidy, that 5.20 xERA in 2020 said his numbers (2.73) were a fluke. He avoided total regression, but opponents are making more consistent contact and MLB wants run production to increase this season. The Astros’ rotation depth is solid and there’s an upside, but we must also acknowledge the danger.

5. New York Yankees

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees rotation: Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, Domingo Germán

There’s a reason projections are always high on the New York Yankees, including their starting rotation. Health doesn’t factor much into the equation, meaning players with long sheets of durability problems are expected to receive favorable outcomes. That’s a red flag we can’t ignore with New York’s pitching staff entering the season.

Luis Severino hasn’t thrown 20-plus innings in the majors since 2018. From 2018-’20, Jordan Montgomery combined for a 4.66 ERA across 75.1 innings. Meanwhile, Domingo Germán is already on the 60-day injured list and Jameson Taillon is working his way back from his surgically-repaired ankle. The talent is outstanding, but the questions surrounding availability for everyone outside of Gerrit Cole is alarming.

4. Philadelphia Phillies

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies rotation: Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Kyle Gibson, Ranger Suárez, Zach Eflin, Hans Crouse

If basing our 2022 MLB rotation rankings on pure stuff, the Philadelphia Phillies would be higher. Despite a slew of issues, Phillies’ pitching staff posted a 3.94 Skills-Interactive ERA (SIERA). Meanwhile, Aaron Nola (3.37 xERA, 11,1 K/9) and Wheeler (2.79 xERA, .213 BAA) pitched like co-aces.

Unfortunately, the Phillies’ organization doesn’t see value in defense. Philadelphia ranked last in Defensive Runs Saved (-54) this past year. It might get even worse with Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber taking the field. We expect this to be the worst defensive MLB team and yet we’re still pretty high on the Phillies’ rotation.

2022 MLB rotation rankings: Top pitching staff in baseball

3. Chicago White Sox

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago White Sox rotation: Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Michael Kopech, Dallas Keuchel, Vince Velasquez

Losing Rodón to the Giants is definitely a hit for Chicago’s rotation. Fortunately, there is confidence within the organization that Michael Kopech is ready to step up as a starter. He spent last season as a reliever and compiled a 102/23 K/BB ratio with a 1.13 WHIP over 69.1 innings. If he lands a spot in the five-man rotation this year, watch out.

Dylan Cease is the other breakout candidate to monitor. The 26-year-old ranked in the 94th percentile for whiff rate, 97th percentile for fastball spin and 86th percentile for curve spin in 2021. If he can refine that location – lowering his 3.69 BB/9 and increasing his 58.3% first-pitch strike rate – Cease could be on the same level as Lynn and Giolito.

2. Milwaukee Brewers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Brewers rotation: Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer, Aaron Ashby

The Milwaukee Brewers posted the second-best rotation ERA (3.13) in 2021 with Corbin Burnes taking home the NL Cy Young Award and Brandon Woodruff finishing fifth in the voting. Heading into 2022, Milwaukee’s pitching staff features three All-Star starters (Burnes, Woodruff and Freddy Peralta). That alone makes this one of the best starting rotations in MLB.

Milwaukee Brewers pitching stats: 9.62 K/9, 20.3 FanGraphs’ WAR, 3.81 SIERA, .210 BAA

There are two reasons why Milwaukee comes out ahead of the White Sox and Phillies. First, the Brewers’ fielding is substantially better than what Philly will deploy in 2022. It matters a lot for ERA, quality starts and base runners. Second, Aaron Ashby boasts an electric arm with a tantalizing three-pitch mix (fastball, slider and changeup). If he shows refined command, the 23-year-old could be so good that the Brewers move atop our MLB rotation rankings.

1. New York Mets

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets rotation: Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker, Tylor Megill

Injuries caused the New York Mets pitching staff to slide down our MLB rotation rankings as the season unfolded. Despite absences, New York still finished with the eighth-lowest rotation ERA (3.89) in the majors. Not only is this group now healthy, it’s added Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to the mix.

New York will limit deGrom’s innings in 2022 since he dealt with a slight UCL tear last year. When on the mound, though, the Mets’ aces are the best pitching tandem in MLB. Five combined Cy Young Awards among deGrom and Scherzer, both starters capable of double-digit strikeouts with zero runs allowed any time they take the mound. Throw in Bassitt (sub-4 ERA) along with consistency from Carrasco and Walker, that’s the best rotation in baseball.

What do you think of our MLB rotation rankings? Let us know below