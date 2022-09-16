Visiting Busch Stadium: This is what you need to know

Credit - IIP Photo Archive - Wiki Commons

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball and that makes any trip to Busch Stadium even more special. Here’s everything you need to know before making a trip to Busch Stadium.

Where is Busch Stadium located?

Busch Stadium is located in St. Louis, Missouri. The stadium’s address is 700 Clark Ave, St. Louis, MO 63102.

What time do the gates open at Busch Stadium?

The gates at Busch Stadium open at noon, and the first pitch is at 3:15 p.m.

Where is Busch Stadium located?

Busch Stadium is in St. Louis, Missouri. The address is 700 Clark Ave., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Who plays at the Busch Stadium?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals play at the Busch Stadium.

Related: Find out where the St. Louis Cardinals rank in Sportsnaut’s MLB Power Rankings (updated weekly)

What can you bring into Busch Stadium?

Guests may bring in items such as bags, purses, soft-sided coolers that do not exceed 10″ x 8″ 10″, food, and nonalcoholic beverages in sealed plastic bottles no larger than 2 liters. If you are trying to save money, maybe eat before and bring snacks in the cooler size listed above.

What is the capacity of Busch Stadium?

The capacity of Busch Stadium is 45,538, which is how many people the stadium can hold. It cost $365 million ($491 million with inflation) to build Busch Stadium.

When was Busch Stadium built?

Busch Stadium was built on April 4, 2006, which makes it 16 years old.

What happened to the old Busch Stadium?

The old Busch Stadium was torn down in 2005 after the new St. Louis Cardinals stadium was build.

Do you need proof of vaccination at Busch Stadium?

To get into the stadium, showing proof of vaccination is no longer necessary. If you are sick or have any symptoms please stay home to avoid getting anyone else sick.

How much is parking at Busch Stadium?

Credit: MLB.com

If you want to park at Busch Stadium, expect to pay between $10 and $40 per spot. Ballpark village is next to the town and is the most expensive place to park, so fans should arrive early as these lots fill up quickly.

How much does beer cost at Busch Stadium?

Beer will cost between $5 and $5.50 at Busch Stadium. It won’t matter what kind of beer you prefer; they will all be $5 or $5.50, whichever beer you choose.

Related: Find out when the St. Louis Cardinals play again with Sportsnaut’s MLB Schedule

What to eat at Busch Stadium?

Credit – Jennifer Feuchter – Wiki Commons

If you don’t want to bring food, it will fit in a small cooler. You can get your favorite ballpark food at the stadium. Here is a list of the places you can get food and the sections where they are located. Multiple eating establishments are the same, but these are just a few of your options. You can check out the food list for the Busch Stadium and plan depending on where you are seated.

Asian Action Station , Section 136

, Section 136 Asian action Station Redbird Club , Section 243

, Section 243 Broadway BBQ , Section 109

, Section 109 Gashouse Grill , Section 150

, Section 150 El Birdos Nachos , Section 152

, Section 152 8th Street Market , Section 153

, Section 153 Bowtie Grill , Section 271

, Section 271 Ballpark Favorites , Section 437

, Section 437 Terrace Bar , Section 428

, Section 428 Budweiser Burger Bar , Section 432

, Section 432 Mini Market , Section 442

, Section 442 Dizzy’s Diner , Section 446

, Section 446 Terrace Market, Section 451

Does Busch Stadium have a roof?

Busch Stadium does not have a roof that covers the entire stadium; it is an open-aired stadium.

Who owns the Busch Stadium?

The St. Louis Cardinals own Busch Stadium.

Related: Get the latest St. Louis Cardinals news on Sportsnaut

Best-rated hotels that are close to Busch Stadium

If you want to go to a game at Busch Stadium, the best-rated hotels are close to the stadium. They are all less than a mile away from the stadium. It is within walking distance. You can save on parking and not have to get there early if you don’t want to.