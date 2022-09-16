Visiting Truist Park: This is what you need to know

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Truist Park is one of the newest stadiums in Major League Baseball, serving as the home to the Atlanta Braves and a go-to spot for baseball fans in Georgia. Before taking the trip out to Cobb County, here’s everything you need to know about Truist Park.

Where is Truist Park located?

Truist Park is in Atlanta, Georgia. The address is 755 Battery Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Who plays at Truist Park?

The Atlanta Braves play at Truist Park.

What time do the gates open at Truist Park?

Gates open two hours before the first pitch.

What time do games start at Truist Park?

Weekday games start at noon, Friday games begin at 6 p.m., Saturday games at 5 p.m., and Sunday games at 11 a.m. We advise you to get there early to find parking, to have time to get through security, find your seats, and get food or drinks before the game starts. It gets packed, so I would plan everything ahead of time if you considered attending a baseball game, especially if you want to watch the batting practice of the players.

When was Truist Park built?

Truist Park opened at the start of the 20217 MLB season. Formerly known as SunTrust Park, Truist Park held its first MLB game on April 14, 2017.

Does Truist Park have a roof?

Truist Park doesn’t have a retractable roof. There is air conditioning in the bathrooms and fans along the stadium where you would get food. If it were to storm, they would have to postpone the game because there isn’t a retractable roof.

How many seats are at Truist Park?

There are 41,084 at Truist Park, which is the capacity as well.

Is Truist Park actually in Atlanta?

Truist Park is in the Atlanta metropolitan area, though it is located in Cobb County, Georgia and located directly in the Cumberland neighborhood.

How much is the parking at Truist Park?

There is pre-paying for parking at Truist Park, which is more affordable than parking on game day, which is more expensive.

Pre-Paying Prices

Red, Green, Purple, and Yellow Parking Decks

0-3 Hours – Free

3-4 Hours – $10

4 – 5 Hours: $15

5 – 6 Hours: $25

6 – 24 Hours: $30

Orange Parking Deck

Each 1 Hour: $7

Daily Max: $35

Street Parking (Limited)

Each 1 Hour: $7

Day of the Game Parking Prices

Red, Green, Purple, and Yellow Parking Decks

0 – 2 Hours: FREE

2 – 3 Hours: $20

3 – 4 Hours: $30

4 – 24 Hours: $50

Orange Parking Deck

Valet parking ONLY Braves Premium Clubs

Can you bring food into Truist Park?

Outside food can be brought in, but only in one bag of food and one water bottle per ticket. No alcohol is allowed in Truist Park and will be confiscated at the security check line.

How much is beer at Truist Park?

Domestic beers will cost $8.75, and premium brands will be $11 at Truist Park.

What kind of food is at Truist Park?

All types of food will satisfy any craving you have. Here is a list of the foods at Truist Park and the section they are located in.

Top of the Chop Grille , Section 155

, Section 155 Fox Bros Bar-B-Q , Section 143

, Section 143 Blooper Burger , Section 113

, Section 113 Taste of Braves Country , Section 320

, Section 320 Chick-fil-A , Section 143

, Section 143 Waffle House, Section 311

Who owns Truist Park?

Cobb County is the owner of Truist Park.

The best-rated hotels near Truist Park

If you want to go to the Atlanta Braves and need a place to stay at Truist Park, here are a few of the best-rated hotels nearby. They are all close enough to where you can walk if you want to and not have to pay for parking.