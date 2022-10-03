Angel Stadium of Anaheim: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - MLB

Watching the Los Angeles Angels provides baseball fans with a chance to watch two of the most talented MLB players of their generation. It also means a trip to Angel Stadium, a ballpark with its own unique elements and details. Before arriving at the ballpark, here’s everything you should know about Angel Stadium.

Where is Angel Stadium of Anaheim located?

Angel Stadium is in Anaheim, California. The address is 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806.

Who plays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

The Los Angeles Angels and Rugby Flock RFC play at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

What is the capacity at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

The capacity at Angel Stadium is $45 050, which is the number of seats.

What time do gates open at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

All gates will open 90 minutes before the start game scheduled. Gate times are subject to change without notice, so stay updated through social media or the sports website.

How much is parking at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

Parking at Angel Stadium can cost anywhere between $10 to $20. There are three entrances to the Angel Stadium parking lot: Douglass Road, State College Boulevard, and Orangewood Avenue. The parking lots open two and a half hours before scheduled game time.

Can you tailgate at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

Tailgating is only allowed in general parking, not the preferred area. You can park near the Big A, Orangewood, State College, and Douglass parking lots. On-site catering is not allowed, and no catering trucks.

Can you watch batting practice at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

Yes, you can watch batting practice for the Los Angeles Angels. They begin two hours before the game. Since the gates open 90 minutes before the game, you can catch the Los Angeles Angels at the end of their practice and the opposing team starting.

Can you take food and water into Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

Yes, you can bring your food as long as it is contained in a clear plastic bag no larger than one gallon. Guests may bring ins a factory-sealed plastic bottle of water or sports drinks no larger than a liter.

What can you take to Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

Purses or bags 12” x 12” with a single zipper or smaller are allowed into the Angel Stadium. Clear plastic or vinyl bags with no obscured interior pockets that do not exceed 12.75” x 6.5” x 12.75” are allowed in.

When was Angel Stadium of Anaheim built?

Angel Stadium of Anaheim was built on April 9, 1966.

How much are the suits are Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

The Suites range from 1,500 to $1500 depending on size, package, and who is playing. You have different types of suites that have unique factors.

Dugout Suites : Located on the Dugout Suite Level, between the Visitors and Angel’s Dugouts, with eye-level home plate views.

: Located on the Dugout Suite Level, between the Visitors and Angel’s Dugouts, with eye-level home plate views. Legends Suites : Located on the Terrace Level, offering a spectacular view from behind Home Plate.

: Located on the Terrace Level, offering a spectacular view from behind Home Plate. Club Level Suites : Located on the exclusive Club Level with various sightline options available. In-seat wait service is available for Club Sections 309 – 343.

: Located on the exclusive Club Level with various sightline options available. In-seat wait service is available for Club Sections 309 – 343. Triple Play Suites : Located on the exclusive Club Level. It is up to three times the standard size when all three suites listed above are booked.

: Located on the exclusive Club Level. It is up to three times the standard size when all three suites listed above are booked. Party Suites: Located on the exclusive Club Level, offering a spectacular view from the Right and Left fields. Club Level’s exclusive Circle Bars are located just outside the suite.

What is there to eat at Angel Stadium of Anaheim?

The MLB Ballpark app shows you the menu of all the different places to eat. We have listed just a few places at each level you can expect to see at the stadium.

Field Level

Sweet Shoppe 109

Classic Hits 107

Johnnie Walker Market 112

La Rotisserie 114

Corner Market 123

Terrance Level

Pacifico Porch 207

Classic Hits 209

Chronic Tacos 211

Corner Market 222

Strike Zone Chicken 223

