Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh a ‘real candidate’ for specific NFL coaching job in 2024

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh is two wins shy of winning the College Football Playoff and winning a national championship for the first time since 1997. However, there’s also reportedly a real chance this is his last year in Ann Arbor.

Harbaugh, who is in his ninth season as the Wolverines’ head coach, has been suspended twice this season. Following the conclusion of the NCAA’s investigation into allegations of sign-stealing by the Wolverines’ football program, Harbaugh could be suspended in 2024.

Jim Harbaugh college record: 85-25 with the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan’s head coach has met the expectations the program had for him when he was hired, taking the Wolverines to the CFP Semifinal three times. A national championship would cap off his perfect season and might potentially open the door for an NFL return.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Harbaugh is considered a “real candidate” for the Carolina Panthers’ head-coaching vacancy in 2024. It’s also not the only NFL coaching job that he’s been linked to in recent weeks.

Jim Harbaugh NFL record: 44-19-1

The Chicago Bears also reportedly have Harbaugh on their radar, with the idea that he could be the perfect coach to pair with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Harbaugh would likely need to be compensated as one of the highest-paid NFL coaches, but his track record in the NFL and his background in quarterback development justify the cost.

There is also increasing chatter around the league that after interviewing with NFL teams in each of the past two offseasons, 2024 will finally be the year Harbaugh returns to the professional ranks. If he departs Michigan this spring, Sherrone Moore would likely take over as the Wolverines’ full-time head coach moving forward.

The Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders have already fired their head coaches this season, while the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints could also consider coaching changes.

As the Wolverines’ interim coach, Moore is unofficially 4-0 with victories over Bowling Green, Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. While three of those wins are officially credited to Harbaugh, Moore’s performance as Michigan’s coach has immediately made him one of the hottest coaching candidates in football.

While the Patriots and Chargers remain unlikely to hire Harbaugh, with New England having Jerod Mayo on the staff and Chargers’ ownership potentially unwilling to meet Harbaugh’s asking price, he’ll still have plenty of interest around the league.