Carolina Panthers coaching staff was reportedly in favor of benching Bryce Young weeks ago

The Carolina Panthers front office paid a fortune to move up to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select quarterback Bryce Young. Within months of picking the former Alabama Crimson Tide star, several Panthers’ coaches were reportedly ready to bench Young.

Praised as one of the most pro-ready quarterbacks in his draft class, Young was a surefire Week 1 starter and a compelling pick to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Despite some physical limitations tied to his historically below-average size and average arm strength, Young’s intangibles, football IQ and a deep Panthers’ coaching staff were going to be tasked with getting the most out of him.

Bryce Young stats 2023: 1-9 record, 32.1 QBR, 61.7 percent completion rate, 9-8 TD-INT, 5.4 yards per attempt, 187.7 passing yards per game, 40 sacks taken

However, as C.J. Stroud played like an MVP candidate and Anthony Richardson showed superstar traits, Young struggled. By the conclusion of Week 4, the rookie quarterback averaged just 4.88 yards per attempt and had a 75.0 QB rating. Many on the staff had evidently seen enough for the time being.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, multiple members of the Panthers’ coaching staff said they wanted to bench Young by Week 5 in favor of Andy Dalton. There was a growing belief Young needed to take a step back and that he needed more coaching. Instead, the organization determined they weren’t focused on “trying to get wins in the short terms” and Young would remain the starter.

Importantly, Carolina’s partial interest in Young hasn’t changed its long-term outlook on the former No. 1 overall pick. Panthers’ officials made it clear they are still high on Young and believe he can be an incredible NFL quarterback with the right talent around him.

QB Rating Completion % YPA TD % – INT % Andy Dalton 88.4 58.6 5.4 3.4 % – 0% Bryce Young 74.9 61.7 6.2 2.6% – 2.3%

Reich wasn’t permitted to start Dalton over Young, even if it increased the Panthers’ chances of winning. Carolina had an incentive to be more competitive, considering the Chicago Bears own the Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick, but it was determined Young would remain the starter.

Bryce Young contract: $6.9 million cap hit in 2023, $8.626 million cap hit in 2024, $10.351 million cap hit in 2025, $12.076 million cap hit in 2026

Carolina knows it put Young in a bad situation. Trading away D.J. Moore left the Panthers’ offense without a high-end starting wide receiver and the short-term replacements they brought in didn’t fill the void. Far more problematic, however, was the league-worst offensive line that has often given Young no time to throw.

With the Panthers’ fate already decided, Young will finish out the season as the starter. However, there’s new hope in Carolina that more involvement from assistant coach Jim Caldwell and other changes to the coaching staff will help Young take a few positive steps forward to close out the regular season.

As for the looming Panthers’ coaching search, Carolina is widely expected to pursue an offensive-minded head coach this season. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh are viewed as two of the leading candidates for Carolina.