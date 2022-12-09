Los Angeles Lakers will only trade first-round picks for an All-Star level player

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers had a nightmarish start to the 2022-’23 season but things have turned after winning eight times in the last 12 games. This is due to chemistry and Anthony Davis’ elite performances.

Los Angeles now sits 13th in the Western Conference with a 10-14 record. The organization is only two games behind the final play-in tournament spot despite struggling to begin the season.

While the Lakers have been involved in trade rumors, much of it has remained rumors to this point as the organization has made few moves. Now, there is an obvious reason why that has taken place.

Los Angeles Lakers want an All-Star level player, Chicago Bulls a team to monitor

Dec 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) defends against Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers have been involved in trade rumors as of late, including the latest surrounding Russell Westbrook. It was reported that Los Angeles started leaning toward a smaller deal and keeping Westbrook.

One example that was thrown out there included Kendrick Nunn or Patrick Beverely being a more likely move to gain some better depth. To this point, the Lakers have also been reluctant to throw their first-round picks out for little in return.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski spoke on NBA Today to discuss the Lakers’ current stance on the trade market and what they are looking for in the coming months.

“We know what their assets are the 2027 and the 2029 unprotected first-round picks. They’re not going to use those unless they can get back essentially an All-Star level player. Like a lot of teams, I think the (Los Angeles Lakers) will watch (the Chicago Bulls). See if that is an organization that decides it might pivot before the trade deadline. But, I think what’s more realistic is expiring contracts and maybe one of those picks.” Adrian Wojnarowski on the Los Angeles Lakers’ mindest ahead of the trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls are certainly interesting as they are struggling with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls have the exact same record as the Lakers right now.

If their season starts to go down the drain with three All-Star players, it would not be surprising to see Chicago trade away one or two of them for some assets. But, there is another option outside of the trade market if Los Angeles is desperate.

If not in the trade market, the organization has also been mentioned alongside free-agent forward Miles Bridges, who averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 49.1% from the field last season.

However, Bridges is expected to serve a significant suspension when he returns to the league due to charges of felony domestic violence and two counts of felony child abuse in mid-July of this year.

It would likely be a public and locker room distraction as the forward has been called on to never return to the league on social media. This would only further put the spotlight on the Lakers moving forward.

There could be other teams that blow up their rosters but how valuable are those two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029? It might not be enough to land an All-Star level player unless they want to be in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are starting to right the ship but it does not mean it will be enough to compete in the playoffs. If that wants to change course, a trade is likely needed before the deadline in February.