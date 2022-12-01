Miles Bridges expected to serve ‘significant’ suspension upon controversial return to NBA

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Bridges became a restricted free agent when his deal expired with the Charlotte Hornets last offseason; however, the young player was charged with felony domestic violence and two counts of felony child abuse in mid-July.

There was little movement on the situation until early November when it was announced that Bridges agreed to a plea deal in the case. The 24-year-old essentially accepted responsibility without admitting his guilt.

Bridges also will serve three years of probation with no jail time after his agreed plea deal. It was reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons will keep tabs on Bridges; however, there should be another expectation if he were to return.

Miles Bridges likely to serve significant suspension, breaking down his free agency

Mar 30, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges’ return to the NBA feels inevitable as he will not serve any jail time. While some teams are likely going to shy away from making the move, it only takes one organization to give him a shot at improving himself as a person.

Even if the Michigan native signs with a team such as the Lakers or Pistons, it does not mean he will instantly return to game action. There is likely to be some sort of punishment in the future.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, there is an expectation that Bridges will serve a significant suspension when he signs with a team. Until that happens, the league will likely wait on issuing any punishment.

This should not come as a surprise. Bridges is not the first player in the NBA to be charged with domestic violence. Jeff Taylor, a former Hornets player, was suspended 24 games for misdemeanor domestic violence in 2014.

However, that was before the current policy, and Bridges’ charge was a felony. There is a real possibility that Bridges is given an even longer suspension if makes a return to the league.

If the 24-year-old does return, it should be noted again that he is a restricted free agent. Any team in the NBA can sign Bridges to a contract but the Hornets are able to match any offer sheet that comes his way.

It remains to be seen what Charlotte decides to do with Bridges but it will need to navigate the situation carefully. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Bridges’ possible return to the NBA.