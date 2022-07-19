Star NBA player Miles Bridges charged with felony domestic violence, child abuse

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Fresh off a breakout 2021-22 season, Charlotte Hornets star forward Miles Bridges has found himself in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Back in late June, the former first-round pick from Michigan State was arrested on felony domestic violence charges.

The report of Bridges’ arrest came on the eve of NBA free agency opening with the forward set to hit the restricted market. This initial report was also pretty alarming.

Now, three weeks after the fact, Bridges has officially been charged in Los Angeles with felony domestic violence and two counts of felony child abuse.

“Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors. Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón on Miles Bridges charges, via ESPN

According to authorities, Bridges’ arraignment is scheduled for Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday.

Disturbing circumstances surrounding Miles Bridges incident

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The mother of Bridges’ two children, Mychelle Johnson, posted photos on social media following his arrest, which showed some disturbing images.

“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not.” Mychelle Johnson on instagram

This comes on the heels of Bridges putting up a tremendous 2021-22 season with the Charlotte Hornets that saw him average 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49% shooting.

It led to speculation that Bridges could receive a max contract offer as a restricted free agent. Since his arrest, teams have avoided showing interest in the 24-year-old forward. His Hornets team also released a statement following said arrest.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time.” Hornets’ statement on Miles Bridges arrest (June 30, 2022)

Now that Bridges has been officially charged with three felonies, it would not be a surprise if the Hornets pulled their qualifying offer to the restricted free agent.

But that’s the least of Bridges’ worries. If convicted on all three felony charges, he faces years in prison. That goes without saying.