Charlotte Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence

On the eve of NBA free agents being able to negotiate contracts, one of the top players on the market in that of Miles Bridges is in deep trouble.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday evening that the Charlotte Hornets star forward was arrested in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges.

The gossip rag goes on to note that the 24-year-old Bridges turned himself in to police and has since been released on $130,000 bail.

“Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention.” TMZ Sports report on Miles Bridges arrest

Given the troubling arrest, Bridges’ status as a pending restricted free agent is likely the least of his concerns. Though, it must be noted that some organizations were prepared to offer the former No. 12 pick from Michigan State a max contract on the open market. Obviously, that’s now in question.

Impact of Miles Bridges arrest

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Information regarding Bridges’ arrest broke late Wednesday evening. There’s not a lot out there outside of the TMZ Sports report. What we do know is that Bridges’ camp did not respond to an inquiry from the outlet.

A first-round pick out of Michigan State back in 2018, Bridges broke out big time this past season. He averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists while working with LaMelo Ball for a Hornets team that lost in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive year.

As a breaking news story, we’ll have further updates on this situation as they become available. For now, the focus should be on the alleged victim and her well-being. It’s about more than basketball and NBA contracts at this point.