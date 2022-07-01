Miles Bridges’ wife shares alarming allegations of abuse

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Charlotte Hornets player Miles Bridges, one of the top NBA free agents, is now facing alarming allegations of domestic violence from his wife a day after he was arrested on felony domestic violence on the eve of free agency.

Bridges, age 24, turned himself into law enforcement on Wednesday after being accused of domestic assault during a physical altercation on Tuesday.

Miles Bridges stats (2021-’22): 20.2 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 3.8 APG

As first reported by TMZ, Bridges was charged with felony domestic violence after a woman claimed an argument with the 6-foot-7 NBA star became physical. Police were called to the scene and she required medical attention, while Bridges had already left the scene.

After turning himself in, bail was set at $130,000 and Bridges was eventually released. Hours after being released from custody, TMZ was provided a video of the forward at a local gym in Los Angeles doing a casual workout.

Bridges’ wife Mychelle Johnson has come forward with harrowing allegations of abuse against her and trauma inflicted on their children. In an Instagram post, with disturbing photos included, Johnson described the abuse she suffered and seemed to provide a medical report that explained she suffered a nasal bone fracture and a concussion as “a victim of abuse by a male partner.”



“I hate that it has come to this but I can’t be silent anymore. I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not. I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It’s unethical, it’s immoral, it’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself. I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyones ‘image’.… a fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until i went to sleep and a severe concussion.” Mychelle Johnson, wife of Miles Bridges, in an Instagram post

Johnson, a former college basketball player, also accused Bridges of choking her until she fell asleep. In her post, she also said the incidents happened in front of her children.

The NBA fined Bridges $50,000 in April for throwing a mouthpiece into the crowd after being ejected from a game. The mouthpiece hit a fan, with Bridges later apologizing for the incident.

“I lost my cool last night with a lot of stuff that went on. I normally don’t act like that and that was an embarrassment on my part and for the organization.” Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges in April on throwing mouthpiece into stands

Drafted 12th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 NBA Draft, Charlotte acquired him in a player swap for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. A restricted free agent, the Hornets have the right to match any offer another NBA team makes.