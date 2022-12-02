Los Angeles Lakers ‘discussed’ Russell Westbrook trade involving DeMar DeRozan

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are beginning to climb their way up the NBA standings, largely carried by Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Seek to return to the NBA playoffs, Los Angeles is exploring a variety of options to become a contender moving forward.

After heavily shopping Russell Westbrook throughout the summer, recent reports suggested the Lakers seemed inclined to keep the former All-Star point guard now. However, it appears the front office is still keeping an open mind to other possibilities.

NBA insider Zach Lowe shared on The Lowe Post podcast that the Lakers have had internal discussions about the possibility of a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan stats (2022-’23): 26.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.6 APG,

According to Lowe, the Lakers’ front office is weighing the possibility of a potential deal sending Westbrook along with multiple first-round picks to the Chicago Bulls for DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

DeRozan, a USC alum and Los Angeles native, is still playing at a high level. While the 33-year-old’s perimeter shooting has taken a step back (35.2% to 31.3%), he is sinking 52% of his shots from the field this season.

Los Angeles has been very protective of its future first-round picks, the only trade assets it holds if Davis and James are staying. In accordance with the Stepien Rule, which prevents teams from being without first-round picks in consecutive years, the Lakers’ best offer to Chicago would start with a 2027 first-round pick.

Chicago’s motivation for the deal is clear. Entering Friday with a 9-12 record, plans for contending in the Eastern Conference this season have backfired. DeRozan is only under contract through the 2023-’24 season and Vucevic is on an expiring $22 million salary.

DeMar DeRozan contract: $27.3 million salary (2022-’23), $28.6 million salary (2023-’24)

Vucevic could immediately step in as the Lakers’ starting center with DeRozan injecting much-needed scoring alongside Davis and James.

Of course, it’s important to recognize that internal discussions within an organization don’t indicate any deal is imminent. If the Lakers want to be a playoff team in 2023, though, they’ll need to make an aggressive move.