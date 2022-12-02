NBA insider ‘convinced’ Los Angeles Lakers will make a major trade in the next few weeks

One NBA insider who covers the Los Angeles Lakers has no doubt in their mind, based on information from sources, that the team will make a notable move in the next month.

The Lakers have been a major disappointment so far in 2022. The team includes one of the greatest players of all time in Lebron James, a perennial All-Star in Anthony Davis, and former league MVP, Russell Westbrook. Yet at one point during this season they owned a disgraceful record of 2-10.

It seemed like Davin Ham was turning into a worse coach than fired former head coach Frank Vogel. However, over the last couple of weeks, there have started to be signs of hope. The Los Angeles Lakers have won six of eight and they seem to be actually gelling as a unit despite some key injuries.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s slate of NBA action

The positive upswing recently has seemingly given decision-makers the belief that this won’t be a lost season for the Lakers in 2022 and they are now leaning toward swinging a trade to improve the team for a run to the playoffs in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers expected to make a major trade before mid-January

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, during a new edition of the “That’s OD” podcast, ESPN Lakers beat writer Dave McMenamin reported that sources inside the Lakers organization have given him the impression the team will make at least one trade to improve their roster by early next year at the latest.

“Talking to people around the Lakers organization over the last week or so, I am convinced that the Lakers will make a trade or trades to improve this team. I think the figuring-out period has passed. … They’ve also seen how some of those younger pieces fit around [Lebron James and Anthony Davis], and that it is worth it to trade some of the current salary that they have and attach a pick or two and get this team better. I certainly anticipate by mid-January, if not sooner, that we’re talking about an imminent trade.” – Los Angeles Lakers trade update

Rumors of the Los Angeles Lakers making a trade that could move Westbrook’s contract have been talked about since the summer, yet few teams were interested in taking on his massive contract for 2022-2023. However, by the end of the year, a good amount would have been paid off by the Lakers, and more teams would be far more willing to take on half the value and some future first-round picks.