Los Angeles Lakers ‘leaning towards’ keeping Russell Westbrook beyond the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers had a rough start to the 2022-’23 season; however, the organization turned it around with a 6-2 record in the last eight games. Los Angeles still needs to make a move but will it be what everyone is expecting?

According to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, the Lakers are “leaning towards” a smaller move such as trading Patrick Beverely and Kendrick Nunn instead of dealing Russell Westbrook in a bigger package.

Westbrook has been coming off the bench as the Lakers’ sixth man and has performed pretty well. The former MVP is averaging 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.7 assists in 27.8 minutes per game off the bench this year.

Los Angeles Lakers might keep Russell Westbrook, trade smaller pieces

The idea of packaging Beverely and Nunn, even one of them, in a smaller move is not bad. Many have expected the Lakers to possibly move Westbrook as his fit with the team was uncertain but it has been better.

It is hard for a former MVP to come off the bench when he still is putting up solid numbers but it shows what he is willing to do for the team. It should have a big impact that Los Angeles might want to see moving forward.

This is what Buha had to say about what the Lakers are evaluating and what the next move is likely going to be as the team looks to improve.

“For the (Los Angeles Lakers), right now they’re looking at ‘do we make a smaller move where we move (Pat Beverely), move (Kendrick Nunn)…or do we do a big move with (Russell Westbrook) that’s probably going to require attaching two picks and really kind of tear this thing down in terms of salary and bring in a Myles Turner and Buddy Hield or someone else?’ So, I think right now they’re weighing that. They’re leaning more towards a smaller move of a Pat or a Kendrick, or both, but I think really the next 5-10 games are going to determine what they do.” Jovan Buha on the Los Angeles Lakers’ next moves ahead of the trade deadline

A hypothetical trade of Westbrook and picks for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield has been thrown out there, even with Turner saying he would be a good fit in Los Angeles. But, it might seem more damaging long term.

The idea of winning now is important but it’s also crucial to keep long-term flexibility. Westbrook has not been playing that horribly as of late and that likely has some influence on the decisions.

As stated above by Buha, the next five to 10 games will likely be very important as the Lakers decide what to do with the trade deadline approaching fast.