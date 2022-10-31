Myles Turner states Los Angeles Lakers should consider trade with Indiana Pacers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Myles Turner and Buddy Hield throughout the entire offseason and it certainly has gotten the attention of the Indiana Pacers center.

What did Turner have to say about a potential deal between Los Angeles and Indiana?

Myles Turner discusses the Los Angeles Lakers on the Woj Pod

Oct 28, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) dribbles as Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

While the Lakers have struggled to start the season, there is optimism on why their best basketball is ahead of them with this current roster. However, a possible trade could make the team even better.

Turner talked to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast about a potential trade between the Lakers and Pacers which would involve both him and Hield.

“If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this with the position that you’re in…I know what I can provide for a team. My leadership, my shot-blocking, my three-point ability and just my ability to make plays out there on the floor. And I take a very long look at it. But as far as pulling the trigger, you know…I get paid to shoot, not making these calls, so I couldn’t answer that.” Myles Turner on a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers

It is rare for a player to discuss a possible trade involving himself with another team. But, Turner seems to be boasting his case on why he would be a good addition alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The 26-year-old center has only played two games during the 2022-’23 season but his last game was truly spectacular. Turner tallied 27 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks on 7-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the three-point line.

The most likely outcome for such a move would involve Turner and Hield to Los Angels while Indiana receives Westbrook and two first-round picks. It would be a major boost to the Lakers’ lineup for many reasons.

Los Angeles has struggled shooting beyond the arc to start the season but it has been rounding into form in the last two games. Turner and Hield would represent a permanent solution to those shooting woes.

To that point, the Lakers are still working on potential trades that would bolster their roster for this year and beyond.

Los Angeles Lakers still working on potential blockbuster trades

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It has been on record for ages that James wants to contend and does not care about draft picks. This is still a working theory for the current Lakers’ roster as their 1-5 start has people rattled.

The roster had some growing pains to start the season but has benefited from moving Russell Westbrook to the bench. Perhaps, this improvement will ease some of the calls to make a move.

However, according to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the team is still working on packages to improve its roster. It’s not a surprise as the team did not make major improvements during the offseason.

Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker represented the team’s main additions for the year. Granted, the health statuses of James and Davis have been a major factor in recent seasons.

If the dynamic duo stays healthy and the lineups continue to gel together, maybe it would be enough to reach the playoffs. But, it is clear that Los Angeles needs more improvements.

Turner and Hield would be great additions, as stated above. It would give the team more youth and excitement on a nightly basis, plus a big touch of three-point shooting.

Either way, the idea of a potential blockbuster trade will continue to circle Los Angeles until the team improves or a move is performed.