Week 9 NFL QB Rankings: Jameis Winston comes alive

Who is the best quarterback in the NFL? Who is the worst quarterback in the NFL? Sportsnaut's NFL QB rankings have a new look after Week 8. Fans are always debating player rankings, and when it comes to the NFL, no position is more hotly debated than quarterback. This is why we maintain our quarterback rankings all year round. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson are widely viewed as some of the best players in football. While they set an elite standard for quarterback play, our 2024 NFL QB rankings capture how all 32 signal-callers perform every week.

32. Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints (Last week: 31)

After completing just 50% of his 24 first-half attempts for 156 yards, Spencer Rattler had shown just enough to get benched. While he showed off a peppy arm, Rattler still had too many 'rookie' moments to expect him to develop into a franchise solution. Yet, Derek Carr looked plenty capable when he was healthy, and he may be healthy enough to return for the next Saints game.

31. Gardner Minshew III, Las Vegas Raiders (LW: 30)

30. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (LW: Andy Dalton ranked 25th)

Getting another crack at the job after Andy Dalton's car accident earlier in the week, Bryce Young didn't show any signs of growth. While he led the Panthers to a touchdown right away, he quickly showed the same warts that got him benched. Young mixed in two ugly interceptions with two touchdown passes but overall, this wasn't a step forward.

29. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts (LW: 28)

The former fourth overall pick's accuracy continues to be a glaring weakness. Though we should state he's still just 22 years old, completing 10-of-32 passes is not NFL-caliber talent. The Colts are only doing their team a disservice by starting him over Joe Flacco, yet at the same time, Indianapolis really needs their young QB to work through these growing pains so he can learn from them.

28. Mason Rudolph, Tennessee Titans (LW: 29)

Getting another chance to start, Mason Rudolph wasn't any better than Will Levis at avoiding turnovers. The former Steelers QB finished with two interceptions, but otherwise his passing line was respectable, completing 22-of-38 passes for 266 yards and a touchdown. He even added a rushing score, accounting for all of Tennessee's points. Yet, there's no reason not to go back to Levis once he's back to 100%.

27. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (LW: 24)

It's clear that the 22-year-old rookie has provided a boost for the Patriots' offense, but now Maye's in danger of missing a very winnable matchup against Tennessee after suffering a concussion on Sunday. But before he got hurt, Maye showed off his advanced athleticism, taking off for a 17-yard rushing touchdown to get the Patriots' scoring party started. We'll see what Maye's injury status is like for next week, but he needs all the experience he can get during a lost season.

26. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (LW: 23)

Last Sunday was the first game back for Malik Nabers after missing the past two with a concussion, but you wouldn't know the star receiver returned after watching the Giants' offense. Daniel Jones nearly lost as many yards via sacks (56) than he had passing (99). The Giants even replaced him with Drew Lock, though the game was well out of hand. Brian Daboll should be on the hot seat, if not replaced by the end of the season, because he's not putting his quarterback in a position to succeed.

25. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (LW: 27)

Taking on the NFL's worst defense, Bo Nix had the best game of his young career. Not only did he have career-highs in passing yards (284) and passing touchdowns (three), he also had his best yards per attempt yet (7.7 YPA). We'll see how the story changes next week against the Ravens.

24. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (LW: 24)

Just when it appeared Caleb Williams and the Bears had done just enough to sneak away with a win, they fell victim to a last-second Hail Mary from Jayden Daniels. Williams didn't win the battle of top picks, and if we're being honest, he looked far from a star. The No. 1 overall pick had true trouble with his accuracy, completing just 41.6% of his passes for a paltry 131 yards. His mobility and ability to release the ball from unique angles remain selling points, but the Bears' franchise QB is still very inconsistent, which is normal for a rookie.

23. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (LW: 22)

It's official, Justin Herbert is feeling much healthier after recovering from an early ankle injury. It couldn't have been more obvious on Sunday, when the fifth-year quarterback broke loose for a career-high 38-yard rushing play against the Saints. He's averaging 314 YPG across the past two weeks and if Ladd McConkey can have more 111-yard, two-touchdown performances, Herbert could be ready to go off.

22. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (LW: 19)

Russell Wilson's first start in Pittsburgh led to a season-high 37 points. The Steelers' passing offense was certainly more effective, with Wilson producing 264 yards through the air plus two touchdowns. He even added another score via a QB sneak at the goal line. No turnovers? Wilson earned himself at least another week as Mike Tomlin's starter, and we doubt that changes after Monday night against the Giants.

21. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (LW: 21)

To no surprise, finally getting Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp back led to Matthew Stafford's best start of the season, delivering four touchdowns and one erratic interception. Taking on a top-ranked Vikings defense, Stafford had no trouble attacking the short areas across the middle of the field, where Puka Nacua was seemingly unguardable thanks to Stafford's pinpoint accuracy. Chances are, Stafford's season will only keep getting better from here.

20. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (LW: 18)

It's safe to say, Aaron Rodgers and the Jets aren't headed anywhere but the couch for this year's playoffs. Losing to a one-win Patriots team that lost Drake Maye before halftime? It should have been an easy win, but Rodgers is clearly a step slow, and he's not exactly connecting on big plays either. Davante Adams couldn't make an impact either due to being held to 54 scoreless yards on four receptions. Stick a fork in this offense, because they're done.

19. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (LW: Tyler Huntley ranked 32nd)

After a five-week absence due to his latest concussion, Tua Tagovailoa finally returned on Sunday. Thankfully, the Dolphins' QB didn't miss a beat, helping Miami's offense get past 20 points for the first time this season. Tagovailoa did take a sack, but he popped right back up, instilling more confidence in Miami's decision to play their franchise QB. We'll see how he matches wits against Buffalo in Week 9, but this was a good first step back to relevance for Miami.

18. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (LW: 15)

After back-to-back two interception performances, Dak Prescott is now just one away from tying for the NFL lead. His connection with CeeDee Lamb was at it's best against San Francisco with the two teaming up for 146 yards and two touchdowns, yet a lack of secondary options continues to limit the Cowboys' offense.

17. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (LW: Deshaun Watson ranked 26th)

All it took was one week for Cleveland Browns fans to throw support behind their new quarterback. Jameis Winston not only led the Browns to their first game with over 20 points, he also became the first Cleveland QB to top 200 passing yards this season. But Winston didn't stop there, racking up 334 yards and three passing touchdowns before his day was done. About his only mistake was losing a fumble. We're quite eager to see if the former No. 1 pick can maintain this momentum again next week against the NFL's best scoring defense.

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (LW: 20)

Jalen Hurts was potent through the air, needing just 16 completions to rack up 236 yards, thanks to a robust 11.8 YPA average. He also had a perfect 46-yard touchdown strike to DeVonta Smith to help push the momentum in Philadelphia's favor. Hurts even added three more rushing touchdowns, making anyone who had him in their fantasy lineup feel like a winner.

15. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (LW: 13)

Darnold got the Vikings offense off to a hot start, leading to two consecutive touchdown drives on Thursday night. While he didn't commit any turnovers, Darnold's three sacks were all drive-killers, including the final one, resulting in a safety. Blown facemask calls or not, Darnold had a chance to help the Vikings win, and a dropped pass in the red zone by Jalen Nailor surely didn't help either.

14. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (LW: 17)

The former No. 1 overall pick lost all three of his top receivers during the game on Sunday, but that didn't slow him down one bit. Lawrence soldiered on, racking up 308 passing yards, two touchdowns, and another rushing score. Yet, he also lost a fumble and threw an interception. Avoid even one of those mistakes, and the Jaguars may have come out ahead instead of suffering a three-point loss.

13. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (LW: 11)

The NFL's passing yards leader through eight weeks, Geno Smith continues to produce at a high level, but now it's not leading to more wins. Seattle's rushing offense managed just 32 yards on 17 carries, but Smith needs to find a way to get in the end zone more often, otherwise all those precious yards go to waste.

12. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (LW: 14)

The Buccaneers cannot stop the Atlanta version of Kirk Cousins. After blasting off for 509 yards in Week 3, Cousins delivered four more touchdown strikes on Sunday while missing on just six of his 29 attempts. This was the elite form the Falcons were hoping to find.

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (LW: 12)

This game was all supposed to be about Tua Tagovailoa's return, but Kyler Murray had other plans. The Cardinals' franchise quarterback was excellent against Miami, with just 10 of his 37 attempts hitting the turf. Murray's creating strong chemistry with Trey McBride and Marvin Harrison Jr. and it led to a new season-high 307 passing yards.

10. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (LW: 9)

It took until Week 8, but Patrick Mahomes finally found Travis Kelce for the star tight end's first touchdown of the season. Aside from that, there wasn't much to write home about as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Raiders 27-20. Mahomes had a fairly average afternoon, completing 27-of-28 passes for 262 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He's not putting up the same numbers we're used to seeing, but the Chiefs are still 7-0 so we can't argue with the results.

9. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (LW: 10)

The NFL leader in average depth of target showed off the entire toolbox against Dallas. Purdy was his usual, efficient self, completing 69.2% of his passes for 260 yards, and a dangerous 10 YPA. But he also flashed his mobility, scrambling for 56 yards and a touchdown in a pivotal game that could get San Francisco back on track.

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (LW: 8)

Love struggled a bit with his accuracy in Week 8, completing 63% of 22 passes. But he was also effective, racking up 196 passing yards while averaging 8.9 YPA. Love's success was a large part in thanks to Tucker Kraft and Jayden Reed hauling in passes for 67 and 51 yards, showing off his trademark tendency to connect on big plays. But now even his coach admits there's a "high level of concern" regarding Love's groin injury, which could put Malik Willis back in the captain's chair.

7. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (LW: 7)

It's rare to see a quarterback finish with 85 passing yards while turning in a positive performance. But that's the story for Jared Goff, who completed 12-of-15 passes while tallying three touchdowns in a huge 52-14 win over Tennessee. He even got to rest in the final frame, giving Hendon Hooker another taste of the NFL.

6. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LW: 5)

Entering Week 8 as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL this season, Baker Mayfield took another step back against the Falcons. With another two-INT performance, Mayfield has now had three consecutive games with multiple turnovers. Yet, Mayfield also ranks second in passing yards, showing the true boom or bust potential of the former No. 1 pick.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (LW: 6)

Luckily, C.J. Stroud didn't have to be at his best to defeat the Colts in Week 8. Botching a toss to Mixon led to a fumble, but they're lucky it didn't include a loss in the three-point victory. Otherwise, Stroud was his usual self, avoiding interceptions while stringing together completions for sizable gains. Finishing with 285 yards and a touchdown was just enough to get the job done, but they definitely left some points on the field.

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (LW: 2)

Perhaps it was the absence of Tee Higgins, but there's no way a Bengals team led by Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase should only muster 17 points. Yet, Burrow wasn't able to feed Chase as much as he'd like with the superstar wideout held to just 54 yards and a touchdown despite 11 targets. Burrow was good in this one but not great. Yet, even if he hadn't had a tipped pass lead to an interception, it may not have made any difference in the 20-point loss.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (LW: 4)

Josh Allen entered Week 8 as the only full-time starter without an interception. That streak ended against Seattle, but he still has the fewest interceptions among those who have started all eight games. Allen may not have the gaudy numbers as some of his peers this season, but he's playing efficiently while avoiding mistakes, and that may be all Buffalo needs to become true Super Bowl contenders.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (LW: 3)

Already the frontrunner to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels' last-second Hail Mary stamps the No. 2 overall pick's name in the

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (LW: 1)

