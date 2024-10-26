NFL analyst urges Washington Commanders to acquire former Super Bowl champion

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders have been one of the NFL’s best storylines through seven weeks. Not even an injury to star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels could ruin their day in last week’s big 40-7 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Yet, just because the Commanders have the NFL’s best scoring offense, averaging 31.1 points per game, it doesn’t mean there isn’t more room for growth. After all, they did still lose two games, and the margin for error will get even slimmer as the playoffs arrive.

While the Commanders’ offense is off to a hot start, if there’s one area to nitpick, it’s Dan Quinn’s defense. Washington enters the Week 8 NFL schedule ranked 23rd in rushing yards allowed per attempt and 27th in passing yards allowed per pass. Yet, the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline gives Commanders GM Adam Peters a chance to add some reinforcements.

Washington Commanders could trade for Kendall Fuller to address cornerback concerns

As noted, if there’s one specific area that could use improvement, it’s on the defensive side of the ball, where the Washington Commanders rank 15th in points allowed. The good news is, upgrades are available, if Washington’s front office is willing to pay the price.

Recently, when asked to analyze Washington’s plans at the trade deadline, ESPN’s Seth Walder suggested the Commanders should seek a reunion with cornerback Kendall Fuller.

“Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller. How does a second reunion with Fuller sound for Washington? The Commanders need help at corner; they rank 31st in the NFL in defensive open score against wide receivers (via ESPN’s receiver scores). Benjamin St-Juste has given up 2.0 yards per coverage snap — fifth most among corners with at least 100 coverage snaps this season, per NFL Next Gen Stats. With Daniels at the helm, Washington has no time to waste. It has a chance to make a real playoff run, and having a more palatable defense would really help. Fuller would help stabilize a weak position for Washington.” ESPN’s Seth Walder on Washington Commanders’ trade deadline needs

Kendall Fuller certainly isn’t enough to take an already good Commanders team and make them a sudden Super Bowl favorite. However, for a team that’s already struggling in coverage, any kind of addition could end up being significant. Fuller just might help do the trick.

