NFL insider provides convincing update on Jeffery Simmons trade availability

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away. This gives players like Jeffery Simmons plenty of time to find a new home before the Nov. 5 deadline passes. However, just because the Tennessee Titans are 1-5, it doesn’t mean the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is exactly up for grabs.

Tennessee Titans not expected to trade Jeffery Simmons

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many teams would like to add Jeffery Simmons to the middle of their defense. He’s one of the league’s best interior defenders, grading 24th in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Titans may not be headed anywhere this season after a tough start, but that doesn’t mean Simmons is headed out of town any time soon.

“Tennessee spent the most money of any team this offseason to build up a depleted roster, yet as head coach Brian Callahan hunts for the second win of his head-coaching career, most around the league see the Titans as a rebuild. That said, one player I expect to be off-limits is star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. I know teams such as the Lions, Ravens and Vikings would love to add a piece to their defense, but the Titans consider “Big Jeff” a big part of their future.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Jeffery Simmons

It makes sense that Simmons would be off-limits in trade discussions. For one, he’s one of, if not the best, player on the Titans’ roster. Yet, Tennessee also signed him to a four-year, $94 million contract extension last offseason. With Simmons under contract through 2027, there’s no need to strike a deal right now.

In other words, teams can try all they want, but actually prying Simmons out of Tennessee will take an offer too good to refuse. And that’s if they’re even willing to listen at all.

