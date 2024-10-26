NFL insider provides convincing update on Jeffery Simmons trade availability

The 2024 NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away. This gives players like Jeffery Simmons plenty of time to find a new home before the Nov. 5 deadline passes. However, just because the Tennessee Titans are 1-5, it doesn’t mean the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is exactly up for grabs.
Tennessee Titans not expected to trade Jeffery Simmons
Many teams would like to add Jeffery Simmons to the middle of their defense. He’s one of the league’s best interior defenders, grading 24th in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Titans may not be headed anywhere this season after a tough start, but that doesn’t mean Simmons is headed out of town any time soon.
It makes sense that Simmons would be off-limits in trade discussions. For one, he’s one of, if not the best, player on the Titans’ roster. Yet, Tennessee also signed him to a four-year, $94 million contract extension last offseason. With Simmons under contract through 2027, there’s no need to strike a deal right now.
In other words, teams can try all they want, but actually prying Simmons out of Tennessee will take an offer too good to refuse. And that’s if they’re even willing to listen at all.
