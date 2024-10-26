Should Tua Tagovailoa keep playing football? Long list of medical experts give Miami Dolphins advice

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the Miami Dolphins’ offense for Sunday’s Week 8 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals after a four-game absence. The 26-year-old has suffered four known concussions since his college career began and three in the past two years alone.

It’s gotten to the point where assessing Tagovailoa’s impact and future potential with the Dolphins cannot be discussed without at least mentioning his lengthy concussion history. So, as Tagovailoa prepares to step foot on the field for the first time in a live game since his concussion on September 12, one can’t help but wonder, should the Dolphins QB still be playing football?

Related: NFL QB Rankings 2024

Miami Dolphins: Zero experts advised Tua Tagovailoa to retire

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins have the same concerns as many others do regarding their Pro Bowl quarterback. After signing the quarterback to a four-year, $212 million contract in July, naturally, everyone wants to know whether he’ll actually be able to finish out the terms of his deal.

Most importantly, everyone just wants Tagovailoa to be healthy, whether he continues his football career or not. So it’s no surprise to learn that the Dolphins sought out the advice of a long list of medical experts before activating their star quarterback again.

Yet, much to the relief of everyone involved, Tagovailoa and the Dolphins received positive feedback when it came to avoiding retirement due to concussions.

“Tua met with a long list of medical experts and zero of them recommended that he shouldn’t play football.” Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel on Tua Tagovailoa

Related: 1 bold prediction for every game in Week 8, including the Miami Dolphins

This isn’t some case of Tagovailoa and his camp only seeking responses from ‘yes-men’ who wouldn’t tell him no. It sounds as if Tagovailoa checked every box he could before determining whether continuing his football career was the right move. Now, we’re about to see the next chapter in what’s already been a dramatic career, just five years after becoming the fifth overall pick.

Related: 2025 NFL mock draft