Carolina Panthers taking trade offers on Pro Bowl player, NFL insider reveals likely asking price

Entering Week 8 of the NFL schedule as one of the worst teams in the league at 1-6, the Carolina Panthers are sure to be trade deadline sellers. With a matchup against a top-notch Denver Broncos defense on Sunday, Bryce Young will have his hands full as he seeks the third win of his NFL career.

Yet, win or lose, Panthers general manager Dan Morgan is likely to make some roster changes. Though, these moves are expected to put the Panthers in a better position to bounce back and have a competitive season in 2025. To do so, they’ll have to trade away some players who are no longer part of Carolina’s future, like those on expiring contracts.

The good news is, the Panthers have one of the most sought-after players available ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

Carolina Panthers expected to trade Diontae Johnson

One of the more obvious trade candidates on the Carolina Panthers’ roster is one-time Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson. He’s 28 years old, which is young enough to play for several more seasons, but he may not want to wait around for the Panthers to be competitive.

Yet, Johnson’s in the midst of another strong season, hauling in 30 receptions for 357 yards. This puts him on pace to record 867 yards. As someone who brings a burst of speed and is known for creating separation, Johnson would fit nearly any offense.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, several teams have already reached out to the Panthers about trading for Johnson. Some believe it’s not a matter of if, but when the former 1,000-yard receiver gets traded.

“The Panthers already have received multiple inquiries on Johnson, and sources believe Carolina is seeking a midround draft pick in return for a player who this season. Some sources believe it’s only a question of where Johnson winds up before the trade deadline.



Johnson is 28 and due to make $3.5 million for the rest of the season — making him both younger and cheaper than some of the other potentially available wide receivers.



Carolina will continue to listen to offers as the trade deadline approaches, but there are some sources who believe that, after a flurry of wide receiver trades, Johnson is now the receiver most likely to be moved.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Diontae Johnson

We’ll see whether teams meet Carolina’s expected asking price of a mid-round pick for a player who’s viewed as a half-season rental. Yet, for some contenders, like Pittsburgh, injecting Johnson into their offense could pay major dividends.

