Kansas City Chiefs could still target two specific trades after adding DeAndre Hopkins

Even though they’re coming off back-to-back Super Bowl wins, the grind never stops for Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach. Injuries have tried to slow them down, but Andy Reid’s team is still the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

Still, the Chiefs have had to add reinforcements, such as reuniting with JuJu Smith-Schuster and, recently, trading for three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. Yet, there’s a sense this team still isn’t done making roster changes ahead of the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs could still add another receiver and a cornerback

Just because the Kansas City Chiefs just landed one of the biggest names on the trade block doesn’t mean more changes aren’t on the way. Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, and Hollywood Brown have all ended up on injured reserve, which could prompt yet another receiver to join Patrick Mahomes’ aide.

“While the Chiefs made one splashy trade, I still expect them to call around for another wide receiver considering Skyy Moore is on IR. They might also be in the market for a corner.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Kansas City Chiefs

Starting Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson also recently suffered a fractured ankle, which could cost him the rest of his season. So it only makes sense for the Chiefs to consider a worthy replacement, and it may not happen in free agency.

Yet, with so many teams destined to have interest in trading players on expiring contracts, it shouldn’t be too difficult for the Chiefs to find a capable replacement.

