NFL insider reveals Dallas Cowboys’ trade deadline plans, upcoming roster changes

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 8 at 3-3, placing them in an awkward position ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Yet, since the deadline doesn’t arrive until Nov. 5, after the Cowboys play the 49ers and Falcons, the Cowboys still have some time to plot their next move.

Sitting in third place of the NFC East, the Cowboys would be on the outside looking in if the playoffs started today. Obviously, sitting at home when the playoffs start isn’t where Jerry Jones or anyone affiliated with America’s Team wants to be this year.

Dallas Cowboys have no trade deadline plans, could start using Dalvin Cook

Everyone wants to know what the Dallas Cowboys’ trade deadline plans are. But, according to Jerry Jones, the Cowboys won’t be making any trade deadline acquisitions. In fact, their biggest addition may come from within.

Although the Cowboys didn’t play a game this past week due to having a bye, head coach Mike McCarthy reportedly emphasized strengthening their rushing attack in practice. Dallas enters Week 8 with the fewest rushing yards and touchdowns in the NFL, and they believe Dalvin Cook could be part of the solution.

“Dalvin Cook took first-team reps this week. The Cowboys believe he is ready to roll, don’t be surprised if the veteran makes his Cowboys debut on Sunday night.” The Athletic’s Dianna Russini on Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott have been handling backfield duties for the Cowboys through the first six games of their season. Yet, Dalvin Cook has long been waiting for an opportunity after signing to the practice squad in August.

Still just 29 years old, we’re about to see just how much the four-time Pro Bowl running back has left in the tank, and if he can be a difference-maker in Dallas.

