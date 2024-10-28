Bill Belichick blasts New England Patriots’ latest move

On Monday, just hours after they delivered a surprising defeat to the New York Jets, the New England Patriots executed a fairly sizable trade. They sent former second-round pick Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs. The transaction itself came as no surprise, especially after the Patriots made Uche a healthy scratch before the Jets game kicked off.
Yet, the actual trade return was a much bigger surprise. Sure, Uche is set for free agency at the end of the season, but only getting a sixth-round pick, and not even one in 2025, in return for a 26-year-old who’s had an 11.5 sack season? Something seems fishy, and Bill Belichick knows it.
Bill Belichick thinks New England Patriots could’ve gotten more for Josh Uche trade
Seeing Josh Uche get moved to a contending team after the New England Patriots got out to a 2-6 start makes sense. But trading a player who took less money to stick around in New England, only to part with him for a late-round draft pick that’s two years away from paying out, is an odd decision.
When former Patriots coach/executive Bill Belichick was asked for his take on the trade, the future Hall of Famer didn’t hold back.
"The Chiefs really didn't give up anything for Josh Uche and he's a really good pass rusher..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 28, 2024
He'll have a lot of opportunities to rush with Kansas City and I think it's a great addition for the Chiefs" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive https://t.co/pD73SxW8ei pic.twitter.com/a59NgZnk45
Belichick’s right. It is an incredibly small return for a player with high upside. Yet, perhaps the Patriots were looking to do Uche a big favor by sending him to a team of his preference or just one that has the best Super Bowl odds in the NFL.
Could the Patriots have gotten more for their former second-round pick? Probably, yet this move should buy them some brownie points with Uche’s agency, which could benefit them later down the line when negotiating other contracts.
