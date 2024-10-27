Las Vegas Raiders owner provides frantic update on Maxx Crosby trade

Credit: Alex Gallardo-Imagn Images

Entering the Week 8 NFL schedule in last place of the AFC West at 2-5, the Las Vegas Raiders could keep trading away players before the Nov. 5 deadline arrives. Davante Adams has already been shipped to the New York Jets. Could a deal involving Maxx Crosby be in the works next?

Mark Davis insists Maxx Crosby is not available for trade

On one hand, it’s no surprise to hear Maxx Crosby’s name circulating in NFL trade rumors. He’s one of the best players in the league. Plus, the Raiders aren’t headed anywhere this season, and they still need to find their franchise quarterback. Presumably, trading the All-Pro pass rusher could help them get in a stronger position to find their QB of the future.

On the other hand, Crosby is easily the Raiders’ best player. He’s the face of the franchise, and from his perspective, Crosby has no desire to leave Las Vegas. He’d be a Raider for life if the choice was his. Of course, this is the NFL, and without a no-trade clause, the choice is not his.

However, that doesn’t mean the Raiders are itching to trade their franchise player, either. In fact, they’re not even listening to trade offers for Crosby.

“We’re Not Trading Maxx Crosby,” Davis said in an email to ESPN. “Before Or After The Trade Deadline!!!” Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on Maxx Crosby trade

Despite this being at least the second time we’ve learned that Crosby isn’t available at the deadline, teams haven’t stopped calling.

“I’m sitting here innocently and just doing what I do, and I feel like I got to like address it with my teammates. I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to leave.’ I don’t have 100 percent control and all that, but I want to be here. I want to be silver and black. I’ll say it loud and f—ing clear: I want to be a Raider. I’ve said that over and over and over again.” Maxx Crosby

Teams can try all they want, but by all appearances, Crosby won’t be getting traded any time soon.

