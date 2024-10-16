Las Vegas Raiders address trade availability of Maxx Crosby as speculation mounts

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders traded one of their best players, sending Davante Adams to the New York Jets in exchange for a conditional third-round pick. Now, another one of their best players, Maxx Crosby, has been at the forefront of trade rumors over the past few weeks.

Crosby is one of the NFL’s defensive ends in the league, which is why he’s a three-time Pro Bowler. He’s also still just 27 years old and could help just about every team in the NFL. Some have tried to link him to Detroit in the aftermath of Aidan Hutchinson’s injury, but Lions fans might not want to hold their breath.

Las Vegas Raiders Maxx Crosby trade ‘not happening’ according to Mark Davis



Would the Las Vegas Raiders trade Maxx Crosby? Teams can try all they want, but don’t expect the star pass-rusher to get dealt this season, even if the Raiders’ struggles continue.

According to Raiders owner Mark Davis, a Crosby trade is “not happening.” Here he is addressing the rumors following the Adams trade, via The Athletic.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true. It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because, otherwise, you get trapped in this black hole. It’s just not happening.” Raiders owner Mark Davis on Maxx Crosby trade

What Davis says about today’s market is true. Nowadays, it doesn’t take more than a random social media account to toss out a trade idea, and an entire fanbase will start running with it, even to the point where the move is expected.

Yet, some trade ideas are simply pipe dreams with no actual chance of happening. That appears to be the case here with Crosby too. As he’s stated in the past, Crosby wants to be a Raider for life. Yet, then again, crazier things have happened, especially in the NFL.

