NFL approves Tom Brady’s partial ownership of Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Anyone dreaming about future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady hanging up his broadcaster microphone and picking up his old cleats can officially put those hopes to bed. Brady, who’s now 47 years old, is getting more and more comfortable in his role as an NFL analyst with FOX Sports on Sundays. Now, he’s dipping a toe into the ownership pool too.

Related: NFL QB Rankings

Tom Brady now officially owns 5% of Las Vegas Raiders

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One of the efforts Tom Brady has been focused on since his playing days ended at the end of the 2022 NFL season has been getting involved in NFL team ownership. Specifically, Brady wants to become a part of the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership group.

Yet, Brady has long been running into issues in his attempts to purchase a partial stake in the Raiders, until now.

According to Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer, Brady’s 5% purchase of the Raiders has officially been approved by all team owners in a unanimous vote of 32-0.

Brady’s former Patriots teammate and former Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour also purchased a partial stake, though his is quite a bit smaller, at 0.5% instead of 5%.

I’m deeply grateful—humbled and honored—to become a NFL owner. This is the mission of a lifetime, and I accept it with both purpose and pride. With great opportunity comes great responsibility. And I pledge to be a worthy steward of our game—and all it makes possible. @Raiders — Richard Seymour (@BigSey93) October 15, 2024

While it’s cool that Brady, who has more Super Bowl rings than anyone, is officially a partial NFL team owner, it doesn’t change much of anything in the grand scheme of things. Mark Davis is still the majority owner, and that’s not expected to change any time soon.

However, as one NFC executive told Breer, Brady could get involved in “recruiting top talent” to the organization.

One NFC exec told me, via text Monday night, that he expects Brady’s presence will help the franchise with sponsors and season ticket holders, and in recruiting top talent to the organization on every level (including players). Another NFC exec affirmed that, then added, “The most interesting thing to me is if he decides he wants to be involved in the team instead of broadcast … Maybe he gets more joy/juice out of running the Raiders than being on Fox.”

Albert Breer on Tom Brady

If Brady can help the Raiders become more competitive in any way, then his addition to the ownership group will be a perfect pairing.

Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)