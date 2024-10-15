Top NFL insider reveals wild asking price Las Vegas Raiders would have in potential Maxx Crosby trade

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

A new report reveals the absurd asking price the Las Vegas Raiders would have in a potential Maxx Crosby trade before the Nov. 5 deadline.

This has not at all been the season the Raiders were hoping for. They entered the year with a lot of hope following a strong finish to 2023. But after six weeks, the silver-and-black have a 2-4 record and are dead last in the AFC West.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders game today – Get everything you need to know about the Raiders game in Week 7

Things have been a mess for the team. Journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew has not elevated his game in Las Vegas. Star receiver Davante Adams has requested a trade. And big-ticket free agent addition Chrisitan Wilkins suffered a season-ending injury last week. It is no surprise that the team has been viewed as a potential seller before next month’s trade deadline.

However, while they might field offers for certain players if they continue to fall out of the playoff race, one completely untouchable player is Maxx Crosby.

Adam Schefter claims Las Vegas Raiders would want multiple first-round picks in a Maxx Crosby trade

"I see the Detroit Lions looking to make a move but I don't see them mortgaging the future..



I believe earlier in the year a team floated a one for Maxx Crosby and they were told that the Raiders wouldn't even entertain it"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9BfRkPGDPs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 14, 2024

During an appearance on a Monday edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter was asked about the possibility of the Detroit Lions targeting Crosby after top pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson went down with a serious injury in Week 6. In response, Schefter revealed an interesting rumor about a potential trade for the Las Vegas Raiders star.

“I believe earlier in the year there might have been a team that asked the Raiders about Maxx Crosby and might have floated a [first-round pick]. And I think they said, ‘Yeah, you start with multiple ones on that guy and we wouldn’t even entertain it.’ Something can always change but I don’t see the Raiders trading Maxx Crosby.”

The three-time Pro Bowler has become one of the premiere pass rushers in the game and is headed to a third straight double-digit sack season in 2024.

Related: Where do the Las Vegas Raiders land in our latest NFL offense rankings?