Jordan Love injury update provides insight on Green Bay Packers quarterback’s Week 9 availability

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

There were struggles, but Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers managed to stave off a late comeback attempt from the Jacksonville Jaguars to escape with a 30-27 win, moving to 6-2 on the season. Yet, there were also several hiccups involved.

But none were bigger than the moment Love had to leave the game due to a groin injury. Once again, Malik Willis came in to relieve the Packers quarterback, helping the Packers improve to 6-2 on the season. Yet, the concerns regarding Love remained.

Jordan Love may start for Green Bay Packers vs Lions in Week 9

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Once the game ended, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur noted that he had a “high level of concern” after Jordan Love’s groin injury on Sunday. Yet, the early indications are that Monday’s MRI reveal will bring good news.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Love’s groin injury is believed to be minor, and he may even be available for Green Bay’s NFC North divisional battle with the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

“This one’s much more minor. It seemed to bothering him for a while before he took himself out. It’s not considered to be a major injury, but it does make his status for this week’s game in doubt. They have one game, then they have the bye. If they wanted to get him a little extra rest, it will be Malik Willis this week for the Packers.” Ian Rapoport on Jordan Love injury

To be fair, Willis performed well after replacing Love in the Packers’ starting lineup earlier this season, leading them to a 2-0 record. But the Lions are a different animal, so if Love is healthy enough to play, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Packers turn to their franchise quarterback.

