10 Philadelphia 76ers summer 2024 moves to make, including a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler and drafting Joel Embiid’s replacement

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After being eliminated by the New York Knicks in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are sure to make some big changes this offseason. Fortunately for the franchise, they have a massive amount of cap space and enough draft assets to go into free agency and or the trade market and make some big splashes. With that in mind, let’s take a look at 10 impact signings, trades, or draft picks they could make this summer to turn the team into a serious title contender next season.

A blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Butler is eligible for a max contract extension and wants one, but the Miami Heat are reportedly hesitant to fork it over. That could make the mercurial star very unhappy this summer and it would not be a surprise if he forced a trade out of South Beach. Following their ouster from the postseason, NBA insider Brian Windhorst suggested the Sixers will be closely watching that situation and attempt a reunion with the six-time All-Star via a blockbuster trade. Butler would fit right in defensively and give them that third reliable scorer they lacked this season. Plus, he is at a point in his career where being the third option would not be a problem if it gets him his first title. Related: 20 highest-paid WNBA players in 2024

Give Paul George a max deal

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

There have been rumblings for weeks that Paul George is unlikely to return to the Clippers this summer and will be a top target for the 76ers. LA being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs likely furthered that likelihood and recent reports have claimed Philly is willing to do what the Clippers won’t and give George the max contract he is looking for. The Sixers want a star to replace Tobias Harris and George certainly fits the bill.

Sign NBA legend Lebron James

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There were reports in April that the 76ers could be a contender for not only Bronny James in the NBA Draft but also his father Lebron James if he opts out of his contract this summer. James would be a great secondary option if their pursuit of George fails, and is still playing at a level that he can be the missing piece to a title team in Philadelphia. Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2024 Finals champion

Trade for Brandon Ingram

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Similar to the situation with Butler, New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram is eligible for an extension and is unlikely to get it. The one-time All-Star is used to sharing the ball with two other talented scorers and would be a nice fit for the 76ers starting lineup. Plus, he might come at a more affordable cost, contract-wise, than Butler or George. The question is does Philly have the assets to complete a trade with NO.

Trade up in the 2024 NBA Draft and take Donovan Clingan

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

This season again showed that Joel Embiid’s body is a ticking time bomb. He is not getting any younger and he will continue to let the team down. That is why they should seriously consider looking to land his long-term replacement in this year’s draft. With this year’s class being weaker than most some teams in the top five might be willing to trade out to get first-rounders in future years. The 76ers could use that to their advantage and target Donovan Clingan in Round 1. He is seen as the best center in this year’s class and would offer the team a great backup option for the inevitable Embiid injury that is sure to come next season. Related: 10 shortest NBA players ever; Who’s the shortest basketball player in the league today?

Bolster bench with Klay Thompson signing

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The series against the Knicks showed that the 76ers have the starting talent to compete with elite teams, but their lack of depth and impact players off the bench was a major detriment. While he is no longer the player he once was, future Hall-of-Famer Klay Thompson excelled for the Warriors when he was moved to the bench this season. If the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to spread their money around this summer instead of dropping it all on one big star, Thompson would be a worthwhile addition.

Never talk to Tobias Harris ever again

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There is no Sixers player in team history more loathed than Tobias Harris. The organization passed on re-signing Jimmy Butler and gave Harris a massive five-year, $180 million deal in 2019. It turned out to be a massive disaster, and Harris scoring zero in their Game 6 loss solidified that they need to let him leave him NBA free agency and never talk to him again. Related: 2024 NBA Power Rankings

Sign OG Anunoby away from the New York Knicks

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers fans saw in the series with the Knicks the immense value of OG Anunoby. A case can be made that the Sixers don’t need more scoring but players just like the Raptors veteran who can play elite defense and knock down open threes. While he is likely to re-sign with New York, luring him away could be a huge boost to the Sixers’ starting five and a killer blow to a top division rival.

Select Zach Edey in the 2024 NBA Draft

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the 76ers can’t trade up to land Clingan, using their pick in Round 1 on two-time Player of the Year Zach Edey would be another interesting option. He got into the best shape of his life last season and delivered career-best numbers. If nothing else, he would give them a very good backup for Embiid who can score and rebound at a high level when their top big man is off the floor.

Reunion with Markelle Fultz

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports