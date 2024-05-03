Philadelphia 76ers reportedly could target a surprise reunion with 6-time All-Star this summer

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Following the Philadelphia 76ers elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the speculation about what they could do this summer has already started and it might include a reunion with a six-time All-Star.

It has been less than 24 hours since the Sixers saw their 2023-24 campaign come crashing down in the opening round of the postseason. It ended a season that had lower-than-normal expectations but delivered some pleasant surprises. The most notable of which is that homegrown talent Tyrese Maxey is a legitimate All-Star-level player in the league.

Related: Joel Embiid calls Philadelphia 76ers fan support at Wells Fargo Center ‘disappointing’ in playoff loss to Knicks

However, while Maxey elevated his game to new heights and new head coach Nick Nurse looks like the right man to help bring a championship back to Philadelphia for the first time since 1983, this season proved they are still one major player away from being a serious title contender.

In recent weeks there have been several reports linking the organization to a serious pursuit of impending free agent Paul George. However, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, two other talented swingmen will be on Philly’s radar this summer.

“You don’t have to just use cap space on free agents. You can use it in trades. And this is where I think [general manager] Daryl Morey is going to go to work,” Windhorst said on a Friday edition of “Get Up.” “There’s going to be a number of names that are going to come up but I’m going to give you two of them. Both involve players who can get extensions with their teams but for various reasons will not. The first name to watch is Jimmy Butler.

“… If Jimmy Butler wants to extend and the Heat are unwilling to do it, is there a way to revisit [Butler returning to Philadelphia] … Another player to watch is Brandon Ingram.”

Related: 10 NBA players who could be traded this summer, including, including Joel Embiid

Jimmy Butler stats (2023-24): 20.8 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 5.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41% 3PT

Windhorst did report that George will still be a top target for the team this season and they are likely to offer the max deal the Clippers have hesitated to give. Behind the Pistons, the 76ers will have the most cap space this summer.

Jimmy Butler was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2018-2019 season. However, the following summer the organization chose to sign Tobias Harris to a massive deal instead of re-signing Butler. Harris’ disastrous contract expires this summer.