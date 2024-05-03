Are the New York Knicks now a favorite to land Lebron James this summer? How a move might get done

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With the New York Knicks looking like a title contender in 2024, it seems that oddsmakers now believe Lebron James could seriously consider a move to Gotham if he hits NBA free agency this summer.

Heading into the NBA games today, the Knicks will get to look forward to a few well-earned days of rest. On Thursday, the team scored an impressive road win in Philadelphia as they eliminated the 76ers from the 2024 NBA Playoffs. However, while they still have their eyes on the championship prize that doesn’t mean speculation about what they might do in the summer will cease.

Over the last week, there have been surprising rumors linking the organization to a potential pursuit of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker. However, when it comes to NBA oddsmakers, they think they could be a likely landing spot for another superstar player in the offseason.

This week FanDuel Sportsbook updated their odds on where Lebron James could play next season, and the New York Knicks surprisingly have the second-best odds (+950) to acquire the league legend. Only behind his current team, the Los Angeles Lakers (+150). The Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat have the next-best odds at +1100.

James has a contract opt-out this summer and there have been rumblings for weeks that he could exercise it to test his value in NBA free agency and see if he can land with a team that has better championship prospects than LA.

What would be the most sensible way for the New York Knicks to acquire Lebron James this summer?

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks will not have much cap space this summer. Furthermore, if you have been paying attention to the team over the last few months, OG Anunoby has been a huge part of their success and they need to re-sign him in free agency if they hope to maintain their current level of success.

So signing James in free agency isn’t likely, even if he were the backup option if talks with Anunoby failed. While the 20-time All-Star may take a slight discount to play with a title contender, it won’t be the kind that would allow them to sign him outright.

Lebron James stats (2023-24): 25.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 8.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 41% 3PT

That is why the most logical option, and one the Lakers might be open to so they don’t lose him for nothing, is a sign-and-trade. If they lose James the Lakers will need to think long-term and the Knicks could offer a pair of their four first-round picks in June. To make the money work, they could package three-time All-Star Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and/or Mitchell Robinson in the deal.

It would get LA a legitimate All-Star still in prime years, a talented three-point shooter, or a defensive anchor and monster rebounder to pair with Davis. Along with some draft assets in the 2024 NBA Draft. If the Knicks will seriously consider it is a whole other question.