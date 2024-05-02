Potential top pick for Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets generating huge buzz ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The player who will likely be linked to the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Draft is building major buzz around the league ahead of June’s event.

Heading into the NBA games today, the Wizards and Hornets are in a similar situation. After finishing near the bottom of the 2023-24 NBA standings both organizations will have a lot of ping-pong balls when the NBA lottery takes place next week. This means there is hope they could land a future franchise player in June’s draft.

While both the Hornets and Wizards have All-Star-level players like LaMelo Ball and Kyle Kuzma on their rosters, they each need a whole bunch of help if they hope to be a playoff contender next season. Heading into the 2024 NBA lottery, Washington is tied with Detroit at a 14% chance to get the No. 1 overall pick, while the Hornets are just behind at 13%.

But if history is any proof, having the best chance of getting the top pick often means the team won’t. Nevertheless, there is a good chance the Hornets and Wizards could still get the player they need in Round 1.

After leading the Connecticut Huskies to a second straight national championship last month, center Donovan Clingan’s stock has reportedly risen very quickly according to ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony. Charlotte and Washington will likely heavily scout the talented big man as a potential anchor on both offense and defense in the middle.

Donovan Clingan stats (2023-24): 13.0 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 1.5 APG, 2.5 BPG

“Clingan played a huge role in UConn’s national championship run, anchoring one of college basketball’s best defenses. He brings tremendous size, length, instincts, and timing while making plays all over the floor with his much-improved mobility. He was also a major playmaking hub for UConn’s No. 1-ranked offense, facilitating from the high post as well as being a key screener, roller, cutter, and offensive rebounder.”

Givony claims Clingan has “rocketed” up draft boards in recent weeks and is likely a lock to go in the top five. Fortunately for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, teams like the Spurs, Grizzlies, Detroit, and Portland would likely pass on him if they were in front of them in Round 1 since they already have strong or high-potential big men already.