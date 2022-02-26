Lebron James reaffirms loyalty to LA: ‘I see myself being with the Lakers as long as I can play’

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After an NBA All-Star weekend filled with quotes that made headlines and were editorial fodder, Lebron James wants to make it very clear that staying with the Los Angles Lakers is his top priority.

Last weekend, James did the media rounds during All-Star weekend and gave some honest responses to various questions. He suggested maybe one final return to Cleveland as a Cavalier wasn’t impossible. That Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti is one of the very best at his job. As well as his strong desire to play alongside his son Bronny in the NBA.

However, he did not like how the headlines generated from his words framed a narrative that he is ready to leave a sinking ship in Los Angeles. The Lakers fell to 27-32 after another loss to the Clippers last night, and sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. But James claims he isn’t looking for an exit from Lala Land and he reaffirmed his loyalty to the franchise on Friday night.

Lebron James wants to stay with the Lakers for as long as he can play

“This is a franchise I see myself being with. I’m here. I’m here,” James said. “… I literally live in the moment. I do. I live in the moment. I see myself being with the purple and gold as long as I can play. But I also have a goal that if it’s possible– I don’t even know if it’s possible– that if I can play with my son, I would love to do that. Is that like, something that any man shouldn’t want in life? That’s like the coolest thing that could possibly happen. That doesn’t mean I don’t want to be with this franchise.”

Lebron James stats (2021-2022): 28.9 PPG, 8.0 REB, 6.4 AST

There have long been rumors of James’ influence in the organization and his fingerprints being all over the disastrous addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook. As well as recent talk of friction with franchise brass. Despite the negative rhetoric in recent months, it seems the positivity James has experienced in the last four seasons by being welcomed into the storied Lakers family has been huge in why he yearns to bring more success to the franchise for years to come.

James’ feels like a part of the purple-and-gold family

“Ever since I got here, the front office of Jeanie, Linda [Rambis], Kurt [Rambis], everybody, has welcomed me with open arms and has given me an opportunity to play for a historical franchise and welcomed my family in,” he said. “And I just try to give back my part of the game and inspire kids and inspire people that want to follow the Lakers and put them back at a level that they’re accustomed to being. And that’s always been my focus.”

Yesterday it was reported by Hoopshype that James would be eligible for a two-year contract extension in the offseason. A max extension that could pay the four-time champion $50 million in his age 40 season.

The Lakers face the New Orleans Pelicans at home on the NBA Games Today schedule on Feb. 27.