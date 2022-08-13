5 Las Vegas Raiders roster developments to watch vs Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule on Sunday. While it’s the first full week of the 2022 preseason, this will be our second look at starters who need reps, backups and guys on the Raiders’ roster bubble.

Last week, the Raiders’ ground attack thumped the Jacksonville Jaguars, racking up 159 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. The running backs accumulated 147 of those yards and logged two of the scores. We also saw a disciplined squad that only committed two penalties through three quarters—six in total.

We could see a running theme with the ground attack Sunday. Head coach Josh McDaniels said that he likes to get his running backs significant work during the preseason, so don’t freak out if Josh Jacobs takes a handful of carries again.

However, McDaniels and his staff may take a look at all the running backs because they’ll have tough decisions to make for the back-end spots at the position.

Also, Brandon Parker’s absence from this week’s practices, add a twist to the battle at right tackle. Who could take advantage of an increased role?

Thanks to injuries on the defensive side, a few unheralded players could make names for themselves against the Vikings. What should be on your radar this Sunday?

Ameer Abdullah’s rise in a crowded running back room

Assuming McDaniels sticks to his word, Jacobs should be a roster lock along with Zamir White, but the pecking order isn’t clear after those two running backs.

Coming off a fractured ankle from the previous season, Kenyan Drake didn’t look impressive in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jaguars, recording five rush attempts for nine yards. Vegas isn’t likely to cut him because the team would still have to pay the seventh-year pro $3.6 million in dead money, per Over the Cap.

If the Raiders keep another running back over Drake, he’s a trade candidate because the club would save $2.75 million and only owe him $1.1 million in dead cap if it deals him to another squad.

Who could fill Drake’s role as pass-catcher at a cheaper price? According to the MMQB’s Albert Breer, Ameer Abdullah has gained traction for the “James White” role:

Last season, Abdullah recorded career highs in receptions (38) and yards (289) along with a touchdown. He racked up most of his production with the Carolina Panthers after the Vikings released him. In seven pro campaigns, he’s caught 119 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdowns. The 29-year-old has a $1.05 million cap number this year.

If the Raiders keep former New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who had the primary pass-catching role out of the backfield while James White missed time last year, the battle at running back could come down to Drake vs. Abdullah. By the way, Vegas signed Bolden on a two-year, $3.7 million deal, so his spot seems secure.

If Drake and Abdullah are on even ground before final cuts, general manager Dave Ziegler may make a financial decision to keep the cheaper running back and get more bang for his buck. However, he would likely prefer to find a trade partner for Drake rather than cut him and eat $3.6 million in dead cap.

An Abdullah revenge game against the Vikings could put him in a good spot.

Separation among contenders for the WR3 role

Tyron Johnson almost separated himself from the pack in a battle for the third wide receiver spot. He nearly hauled in a big catch that could’ve resulted in a touchdown. The 26-year-old wideout knows that he let an opportunity to turn heads slip through his fingertips.

Against the Jaguars, Johnson still led the Raiders in receiving yards (39), but he didn’t put himself over the top.

Keelan Cole had one catch for 31 yards and took a hard helmet-to-helmet hit. Demarcus Robinson had a quiet outing, catching two passes for 17 yards. Mack Hollins had one reception for minus one yard.

Johnson has the speed that stands out. Cole’s past production shows he has the ability to play a big role. The Raiders signed Robinson early in free agency. Hollins has generated a ton of offseason buzz, per NFL Network’s James Palmer:

McDaniels will likely rotate bodies in the No. 3 wide receiver spot to complement Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, but one of the other four wideouts can make a strong case to play a majority of the snaps at the position.

The growing buzz around Thayer Munford Jr.

On Friday, center Andre James highlighted Thayer Munford Jr.’s progress.

“I think he’s one of the players that’s grown the most I’ve seen so far. He’s just grown every day and gone out there with intent in practice, and he’s made some big strides.” Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James on Thayer Munford (via Raiders.com)

According to The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Munford took significant snaps at right tackle while Parker missed time with an undisclosed injury.

“I only saw Leatherwood and Munford work at right tackle this week, but Eluemunor lined up both on the left and right sides of the O-line. Assuming both Kolton Miller and Parker don’t play Sunday, the rotation of Leatherwood, Munford and Eluemunor will continue against the Vikings.”

In the Hall of Fame Game, Munford played 28 snaps, all at right tackle, and allowed two pressures, per Pro Football Focus. With more time on the field, he could move up in the pecking order for a wide-open starting position.

As a four-year starter at left tackle and then left guard as a senior with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Munford’s playing experience could work in his favor, which is something that came up in discussion after the Raiders drafted him:

One common denominator between the #Raiders rookie offensive linemen, Dylan Parham and Thayer Munford, they have A LOT of starting experience.



Parham: 51 starts

Thayer: 4-year starter — Maurice Moton (@MoeMoton) April 30, 2022

Rookies and veterans filling voids on the interior of the defensive line

With Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols on the physically unable to perform list, the Raiders’ interior defensive linemen (both rookies and veterans) have a chance to showcase themselves in big roles.

Against Jacksonville, Kendal Vickers had a couple of tackles and a sack, but no one really stood out as a potential game-changer between the edges.

Rookies Neil Farrell Jr. (fourth round) and Matthew Butler (fifth round) could steal starting jobs this year if they have strong performances in the next few weeks. The former will probably replace Hankins at some point, and the latter can round out the defensive line in three-man fronts alongside Nichols and the nose tackle. Neither made a big splash last week, maybe one or both of them flash against the Vikings.

Among the veteran newcomers, Kyle Peko, Andrew Billings, Vernon Butler and Tyler Lancaster aren’t just competing for snaps, they’re battling for jobs. None of the aforementioned players have a lock on a roster spot. Will one of these guys breathe some life into their new career chapter with the Silver and Black?

Darien Butler’s quest to make Las Vegas Raiders roster

Anyone who’s followed offseason updates here knows about Darien Butler and saw him on an early 53-man roster projection. Unsurprisingly, he’s shining on the practice field.

“Behind the starters, undrafted rookie Darien Butler has impressed. He holds his own against the run and looks smooth in pass coverage… And even when Young has been healthy, Butler has flashed more.” The Athletic’s Tashan Reed on Las Vegas Raiders LB Darien Butler

Butler led the Raiders with six tackles (three solo) last week. Active on the field, he’s shown the energy to play special team, which is his best pathway to a roster spot. Though as Reed noted in his observations, the undrafted rookie has stood out even with veteran competition on the field.

Vegas placed Micah Kiser on injured reserve a couple of weeks ago, which increased Butler’s chance to claim a backup role. He’s in direct competition with Young for the fourth linebacker position behind Denzel Perryman, Jayon Brown and Divine Deablo. If he shows out on Sunday, the Arizona State product would inch one step closer to a spot on the 53-man roster.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.