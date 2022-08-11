Evaluating 5 best free agents to address Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive tackle situation

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Brandon Parker hasn’t practiced since his poor showing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Raiders haven’t even worked out a tackle to address the position in spite of his subpar performance and uncertain status.

Unless general manager Dave Ziegler pulls off a trade for a tackle, potentially targeting Philadelphia Eagles’ tackle Andre Dillard or Chicago Bears’ lineman Teven Jenkins, he seems a bit too quiet in an attempt to upgrade the position.

But remember, the last time that people made fun of Ziegler for “sleeping at the wheel” in free agency, he pulled off a blockbuster trade for two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and signed two-time All-Pro edge-rusher Chandler Jones.

Though Ziegler won’t find All-Pro tackles on the open market, he has the cap room ($22.3 million) to address a position of clear need.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders schedule

While Ziegler and Josh McDaniels continue evaluating their in-house options at offensive tackle, let’s take a look at five NFL free agents the Las Vegas Raiders could target.

No. 5: Nate Solder

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Solder has lined up mostly on the left side in 11 NFL seasons, but he took snaps at right tackle through his rookie year and the 2021 campaign. The battle-tested veteran started in 16 games for the New York Giants with six sacks allowed in 927 snaps last season, per Pro Football Focus.

At 34 years old, Solder may still have a couple of decent seasons in him. He can become a placeholder at right tackle or veteran insurance for Alex Leatherwood, who’s learning the position.

Solder’s familiarity with McDanielsmakes him a candidate to sign with the Raiders if they look for outside help. He played under the former Patriots’ offensive coordinator for six terms between 2012 and 2017.

In a move from the left to the right side between 2019 and 2021 (he opted out of the 2020 campaign because of COVID), he gave up fewer hurries (56 down to 36) and sacks (11 down to six), per PFF.

No. 4: Marcus Cannon

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Another free-agent option with Patriots ties, Marcus Cannon is only a few weeks older than Solder. He played nine seasons in New England between 2011 and 2019 mostly on the right side. Also, like Solder, Cannon exercised the option to opt-out of the 2020 season because of COVID.

Last offseason, the Patriots traded Cannon along with 2021 fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Houston Texans for fourth- and sixth-round picks. He claimed the Texans’ starting right tackle job, but he only played four games before undergoing season-ending back surgery in October.

According to Pro Football Focus, Cannon hasn’t allowed more than six sacks in a single season. He’s winding down toward the end of his career, but if his medicals check out, the 34-year-old can compete for a starting role or provide depth at his natural position on the right side of the offensive line.

No. 3: Eric Fisher

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Fisher hasn’t taken a snap at right tackle since the 2015 campaign. At this stage in his career, though, he may be open to a transition to the opposite side of the line, especially after a down year.

Last season, Fisher allowed 41 pressures and seven sacks in 874 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Keep in mind that he had that disappointing term after tearing his Achilles in the 2021 AFC Championship Game with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Perhaps Fisher bounces back a year and a half removed from a significant injury. At 31 years old, he may still have a few optimal seasons left in his tank.

With two Pro Bowl campaigns since the 2018 term, Fisher would be a decent pickup if he’s willing to play right tackle. The former No. 1 overall pick from the 2013 draft is three years younger than Solder and Cannon, which makes him a more attractive option than the two former Patriots.

No. 2: Bobby Massie

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bobby Massie isn’t talked about much, but he deserves a little more buzz as a free-agent option at right tackle for the Raiders.

According to Pro Football Focus, Massie hasn’t allowed more than five sacks in a single season since the 2015 campaign when he played for the Arizona Cardinals. Since then, the 6-foot-6, 325-pounder has been a solid pass protector exclusively on the right side. He’s committed just two penalties over his last 1,266 snaps with the Denver Broncos (2021) and Chicago Bears (2020).

Related: 5 takeaways from Las Vegas Raiders performance in Hall of Fame game

Massie played with the Bears between 2016 and 2020 while current Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly served as the director of pro scouting and assistant director of player personnel with the club. The 33-year-old tackle may land on Vegas’ radar because of his connection to a front-office shot-caller.

No. 1: Daryl Williams

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

No, Daryl Williams hasn’t signed with a team yet. Some Raider fans have confused him with Darryl Williams (with two Rs), who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of July.

Williams, the former Buffalo Bill and Carolina Panther, has significant experience at right tackle, which is why he’s atop this list over soon-to-be 37-year-old Duane Brown, who’s only played left tackle (with a few snaps at left guard) in his career. That explains why the latter isn’t among one of the best fits for the Raiders.

Over the last two seasons with the Bills, Williams has allowed seven sacks in 2,222 snaps at right tackle and right guard. At 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, he’s the ideal big-bodied offensive lineman at right tackle for McDaniels’ system. Last season, the Patriots had Trent Brown (6-foot-8, 380 lbs) and Mike Onwenu (6-foot-5, 350 pounds) take most of the snaps at that position.

Don’t assume that Williams remains on the free-agent market because he’s not getting offers. He may be weighing his options or waiting for a team that loses its right tackle to up the ante at the negotiating table.

Whether Parker returns from injury or not, the Raiders should add veteran depth at tackle with Leatherwood in the early stages of development and Jermaine Eluemunor as a solid backup at multiple positions. Williams should be at the top of Vegas’ call list.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.