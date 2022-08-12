5 burning topics for the Las Vegas Raiders second preseason game

After taking down the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason opener, 27-11 in Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels’ hometown at the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, the Silver and Black are preparing to take on their next opponent in the Minnesota Vikings.

The game will take place on Sunday with a 1:25 p.m. PST kickoff and will be televised on NFL Network.

Both sidelines feature new head coaches as Kevin O’Connell took over the lead duties in Minnesota. He came from the Los Angeles Rams three weeks after McDaniels was announced as the Raiders’ new head coach.

Las Vegas will now enter a stretch beginning on Sunday where it will play three games in 18 days.

In this second matchup for the Raiders, the next chapter in the multitude of position battles will unfold on all three aspects of the ball, not only for starting roles, but also depth pieces as McDaniels continues to evaluate his players.

Here are five things to watch for the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

First time playing in front of Raider Nation

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s game will take place at Allegiant Stadium for the first time this season, meaning the players will get to play in front of the fans for the first time in 2022.

McDaniels said these two home preseason games before the regular season will help figure out the little things when it comes to preparing for a home game, which will happen eight times during the regular and the other preseason game later this month.

“I’m excited we have it in the 1:00, 1:25 time slot because that’s where most of our games will be, so it’ll help us simulate our preparations. And then there’s a lot of logistical things that you want to get out of the way from getting to the stadium, to where do I park, to how early do I need to leave. All those things that you get an opportunity to go through a dry run.” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Sunday’s game

In the preseason, Las Vegas will also face New England on Aug. 26.

The competitive mentality of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most highly competitive battles in practice has been second-year cornerback Nate Hobbs lining up against two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

There are times when Adams catches passes, and Hobbs defends the passes or pulls off an interception.

Quarterback Derek Carr, who watches that matchup, said he sees the improvement in Hobbs every day in training camp.

“I tell him all the time, ‘I’m so proud of you. Keep working. Keep going,” Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr on Nate Hobbs. “When Davante walks up in a one-on-one, Nate’s like, ‘I want that rep.’ He’s not backing down. He wants that challenge. If it was up to Nate, he’d guard everyone. I think that’s what you want out of a DB. If Davante makes a play, then Nate says, ‘next play’ and then he’ll knock one down.”

With O’Connell’s offensive mindset that he is bringing from the Rams, this game might be an opportunity for Hobbs to see how well he does against a potential-pass heavy offense.

Although he probably will not go up against Vikings wide receivers Justin Jefferson or Adam Thielen, it will be key to see how well Hobbs goes up against this style of offense with similar high-powered offensive teams on the regular season schedule, including against those in the AFC West.

Evolution at the running back position

Against the Jaguars, there were five different players who played at the running back, some to get reps in against an opponent and some to compete for a roster spot.

One of those players who are in both spots is rookie running back Zamir White, who was one of the team’s fourth-round picks in the NFL draft back in April.

White saw his first NFL snaps against Jacksonville, recording 11 carries for 52 yards as well as three receptions for 23 yards.

1️⃣: Show up

2️⃣: Show out pic.twitter.com/0Pqv6JtRIK — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 11, 2022

Against Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldog alum was bulldozing his way to get up field as 82.5% of his rushing yards came after contact, according to PFF.

The nine-year veteran Carr said he uniquely challenges White as the two continue to build their relationship this preseason.

“To see him get out there in his first preseason game and run with that violence and that violence the way that he did, it was unbelievable,” Derek Carr said about White. “For me, being around him, I always challenge him, but I challenge him in a different way than I challenge Maxx Crosby. The way I talk to Maxx is different than the way I talk to him. I’ll come to him and I’ll be like, ‘Hey, I’m watching you in pass protection today.’ He’ll look at me and say, ‘I got you.’ Watching him go out and work and do those things is really fun for me to watch. I really enjoy being around him.”

With the way McDaniels is implementing the play style, do not be surprised if there are multiple running backs getting plays on film throughout the depth chart, even for players such as Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive line opportunities

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

With defensive tackles Johnathan Hankins and Bilal Nichols both on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, it has opened up other players behind them on the depth chart to get reps in practice.

Last week, seven-year veteran Vernon Butler and rookie Matthew Butler saw time in the trenches as well as Malcolm Koonce on the end.

Name a coach in the NFL with better hair than Rob Ryan 🧐



Here we go, watch the full Mic’d Up now » https://t.co/eGs3kFiRsF pic.twitter.com/yXdIL7IdFg — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 9, 2022

According to PFF, Koonce pass rushed in 24 snaps and was able to pressure the quarterback three times, which was tied for the team lead. He received a pass rush grade of 68.8.

With the two injuries, this a position battle what continues to be up in the air as Kendal Vickers recorded two tackles and a sack against the Jaguars. He remains very much in the fold.

As this second matchup commences, it will be key to see how much value the players on the defensive line bring each snap, especially for how decisive a game can be won in the trenches.

Building depth to the offensive line

Since training camp, the offensive line has been the biggest question coming into this season to support Carr and the running backs.

After the first game, McDaniels put in a variety of faces at each position, including some of the starters. Andre James played center for three drives to get the feeling of snapping the ball to the quarterback in a game. Alex Leatherwood and Lester Cotton began the game on the right side.

However, at the left tackle position, Brandon Parker got reps against a Jaguars team, including going up against first overall pick Travon Walker from April’s NFL Draft.

In the event Kolton Miller gets injured, this chance during the preseason for other players builds that underrated depth for the team.

“You’ll see a few different people over there,” McDaniels said of the left tackle position on Friday. “We did some of that against Jacksonville and we’ll do some more of that against Minnesota. So, it’s an important opportunity. It’s like the backup quarterback. Nobody talks about him until he’s the important person in your organization. The same thing is true for the left tackle, or a guy that would swing on either side. Once you have an injury, now all of a sudden, that position becomes really important.”

McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders will look to get their second preseason victory and first at home on Sunday afternoon.