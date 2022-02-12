Las Vegas Raiders roster review: Defensive ends

In 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive ends, as a group, were looking to take the next step.

And they did.

They were the only position group to have more than one captain as another dealt with a personal topic off the field but saw support not only from his fellow defensive ends, but also from his entire Raiders teammates and from players and fans across the NFL.

Today, we conclude writing about the defensive line with the edge rushers.

Maxx Crosby – Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end

Since finishing second in the 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Maxx Crosby has not missed a start.

In 2021, Crosby would go on to have a breakout season, en route to earning his first Pro Bowl honor, which he got to experience at home inside Allegiant Stadium.

At the Pro Bowl, the 24-year-old recorded four solo tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss and three pass deflections to earn Pro Bowl Defensive MVP honors.

Crosby, who was one of the seven 2021 Raiders captains, received four AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors throughout the season, which led to earning 2nd team All-Pro honors after recording 8.0 sacks, 56 tackles and 30 quarterback hits, which was tied for fourth-best in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Focus, Crosby was second overall amongst defensive ends with an overall defensive grade of 91.7 and also ranked second with a 91.9 pass rush grade.

Looking back on the season, the former 2019 fourth-round pick said he was pleased for the season he had as the coaches and players were able to mesh, despite disarray early on.

“I’m just so proud of this team,” Crosby said after the team’s 26-19 loss to Cincinnati. “We have so many guys that fought and bought in to what coach Rich (Bisaccia) gave us, coach (Rod) Marinelli, coach (Gus) Bradley, (Greg Olson), everybody. They stuck with us, and we stuck with them. “It’s tough, but I just know we’ll be back. We’ll be back and we’ll have another opportunity and that’s going to push me this offseason.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby on 2021-22 season

Yannick Ngakoue

One of the newcomers to this defensive end group was Yannick Ngakoue, who signed a two-year, $26 million deal last March.

Ngakoue would emerge as a leader as he was also named a captain prior to the team’s first game.

The 2017 Pro Bowler, who recorded a league-leading six forced fumbles that season, started all 17 games for Las Vegas and logged three pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a team-high 10.0 sacks.

The former 2016 third-round pick also had 23 quarterback hits, 28 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his first season in a Raiders uniform.

Ngakoue said he was happy to be part of this team as everyone had to be resilient throughout the season.

“My first year, personally for me, just amazing, a great feeling to be here,” Ngakoue said. “I feel welcomed. It feels like home. Adversity is going to happen within all organizations. Things happen. It’s all about how you respond as a group, as a whole organization. I am blessed to be here.” Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on 2021-22 season

With the news of defensive line coach Rod Marinelli deciding to retire after 25 seasons coaching in the NFL, Ngakoue said his relationship with Marinelli was like no other this past season.

“I also just want to shout out coach Marinelli,” Ngakoue said in an Instagram post. “Congrats on a great career. You’re the first person who’s coached me and told me that I could go down as a great in this profession.” Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on coach Rod Marinelli

Clelin Ferrell

In 2021, Clelin Ferrell was Crosby’s backup and came in whenever he needed rest or when the game situation called for the reserve lineman’s entrance.

In total, Ferrell played in every Las Vegas Raiders game, except in Week 1 against Baltimore.

However, his snap count dropped from 2020 to 2021. In 2019 and 2020, the former fourth overall pick by the Silver and Black played in about 65% of the defensive snaps during those two years.

This year, Ferrell only saw time in 24% of snaps.

Within those 261 snaps, Ferrell recorded 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and 14 tackles as he played anywhere from 10-20 plays per game on defense with additional snaps on special teams.

Whether the decrease in playing time was due to Ngakoue’s arrival or not, Ferrell will need to take the next step in 2022 as he enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract if the club does not pick up his option for 2023.

Carl Nassib

Entering the 2021 season, Carl Nassib had done something no other NFL player has ever done: come out as an openly gay active NFL player.

Last June, he unveiled his announcement in an Instagram post, which now has more than 750,000 likes.

Carl Nassib has impacted and inspired a generation of athletes. ❤️🙌



Since then, he has been an inspiration for others as a video was shown about his impact during the NFL honors show earlier this week.

On the football field, he was still the same Carl Nassib that every teammate played with as he got support from many players throughout the NFL, including his teammates.

One of Nassib’s best moments of the season came in his first game since coming out.

Baltimore started its drive needing only a field goal to win after quarterback Derek Carr threw an interception on the opening drive in overtime.

In front of the first sold-out crowd at Allegiant Stadium for a Raiders game, the Ravens faced third-and-7 with 4:39 remaining in overtime. Nassib, who was Ngakoue’s backup throughout the year, was in the game and lined up a few steps behind Crosby on the left side of the line.

On the snap, Crosby went in towards the pocket and Nassib went towards the outside. Ravens running back Ty’Son Williams was late in picking up Nassib.

As a result, Nassib was able to get to Lamar Jackson and get the ball out to force a fumble, which was recovered by Darius Philon.

That fumble led to the game-winning touchdown by Zay Jones for a 33-27 victory to start the season.

In total, Nassib played in 13 games and recorded 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and three tackles for loss.

Nassib will enter the final year of his three-year deal in 2022.

Malcolm Koonce

Malcolm Koonce was one of the team’s third-round picks last April, just in front of Divine Deablo, who was chosen with the following pick.

With the depth the Raiders already had at the edge position, Koonce was able to have time to process and learn the speed an NFL game offers.

The 23-year-old made his NFL debut against Washington on Dec. 5 by playing seven defensive snaps and four special teams snaps.

Against the then-Washington Football Team, now nicknamed the Commanders, Koonce recorded a solo sack to force a punt, which eventually led to a field goal prior to halftime.

During the offseason and into training camp, it will be interesting to see how new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, will elevate the edge rushers to take the next step with a new defensive line coach.