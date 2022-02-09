Las Vegas Raiders roster review: Defensive tackles

For the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, the team welcomed Gus Bradley to be its new defensive coordinator and in his first season, he worked with a group that improved every day and at the right time was their best – late in the year – to clinch a postseason spot.

Despite leading a group that had a league-worst six interceptions this season, the Raiders defense was able to contain opposing offenses enough to win games.

This begins our roster review on the defensive side of the ball, starting with the defensive line, specifically the tackles. (The defensive ends will come up next.)

Quinton Jefferson

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Quinton Jefferson was signed as a free agent during the offseason and emerged as the starter at the defensive tackle position as the season progressed.

The 28-year-old recorded six sacks and two forced fumbles along with 27 tackles in his first season as a Raider. Jefferson received a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 51.5 this season.

To balance out the defensive line for rest and recovery in between plays and drives, Jefferson played in 55.2% of snaps this season, while also seeing some time during special teams.

As a sixth-year veteran, Jefferson said the defensive line showed they were not going to hold back on every play and every opportunity.

“Guys are just relentless,” Jefferson said before the AFC Wild Card game. “I’ll say if anything, that’s the biggest trait, relentless out there just playing like their hair’s on fire and the effort is off the charts. You look at any game this year, that’s one thing you can’t ever question is our effort.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Quinton Jefferson about the team’s effort

The #Raiders are hiring Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, per sources.



A huge get for Josh McDaniels, who lures Graham away from the #Giants and brings one of the NFL’s top assistants to Las Vegas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 5, 2022

With multiple sources saying Patrick Graham will be the new defensive coordinator on head coach Josh McDaniels’ staff, it will be interesting to see how free agents, such as Jefferson, will return for 2022.

Solomon Thomas

Credit: Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Solomon Thomas, who like Jefferson, was signed as a free agent during the offseason.

Right behind Jefferson on the depth chart at the defensive tackle position was Thomas, who played in every game this season, both on the defensive line and in special teams.

The former 2017 first-round pick played in 45.8% of Las Vegas’ defensive snaps this year and saw his snap share increase in the final five games, including the AFC Wild Card game against Cincinnati.

Thomas recorded four sacks, two forced fumbles and 19 solo tackles this season.

The 26-year-old, who also recorded a dozen quarterback hits this season, which is the most since his rookie year in 2017, is a free agent this spring.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders roster review – Offensive line

Johnathan Hankins

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Amongst the defensive line players this season, Johnathan Hankins has had the most time in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform as he entered his fourth season with the organization.

In 2021, Hankins played in 58% of the defensive snaps, in addition to another 17% of snaps on special teams.

The Ohio State alumnus played his sixth straight season of at least 14 games and his seventh of the last eight.

Against Denver and Indianapolis, Hankins was sidelined with a back injury, but would return in a limited fashion against Los Angeles in the season finale before seeing his normal snap share against the Bengals.

One of Hankins’ biggest plays of the season came late in the game against the Cleveland Browns on the road.

The Raiders defense, who were trailing 16-14, faced third-and-3 with 2:31 left in the fourth quarter on Cleveland’s own 30-yard line needing a stop to force a punt.

Browns running back Nick Chubb ran to the right but was stopped behind the line of scrimmage by Hankins and Divine Deablo to keep Las Vegas’ playoff hopes alive, which would come true about a month later.

Had Chubb got the first down, it probably would have ended the Raiders’ postseason chances.

Like Thomas and Jefferson, Hankins is also a free agent this spring.

Related: Las Vegas Raiders roster review – Quarterbacks

Darius Philon

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Philon played in 11 games as Hankins’s backup and started against Denver and Indianapolis in Hankins’ absence.

One of Philon’s best moments of the year came during the season finale. The Chargers faced fourth-and-1 at their own 18-yard line.

Running back Austin Ekeler tried to go up the A-gap but was stopped short of the line of scrimmage by Philon to get the momentum back in favor of the home crowd, leading to the 35-32 overtime victory.

Philon’s season would end abruptly as he suffered a torn patellar tendon later in the game against the Chargers.

Then-interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said Philon was seeing positive growth and finding success late in the year.

“He was on a roll,” Bisaccia said of Philon leading up to the knee injury. “He was playing really well over the last three or four weeks and we were excited about the progress he was making, so it is unfortunate for us and for him.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia on Darius Philon’s growth

Philon, who continues to rehab, is another D-line free agent this spring who hopes to sign with a team that believes in his ability to make a late-season impact as he regains full strength in his knee.

Gerald McCoy

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Early in training camp, Las Vegas signed six-time Pro Bowler Gerald McCoy to a one-year deal to be an added depth piece to the Raiders’ defensive line.

When McCoy came to the Raiders, he wanted to make a comeback to the NFL.

“The goal always was to come back because I knew immediately as soon as I got hurt – especially with a leg injury, 32 years old, been in the league 11 years – people immediate assumed that’s it,” McCoy said during training camp. “He’s a D-tackle, he’s older, knee injury, will he be able to come back? I love when people count me out.” Las Vegas Raiders’ Gerald McCoy on being overlooked

However, his season would come to an end in the first game against Baltimore due a torn ACL.

Despite not playing in 2020, the 11-year NFL veteran would still be useful in the D-line room as he provided advice and enthusiasm on the sidelines every week while on injured reserve.

Is Tom Brady the greatest of all time or a cheater? Who is the best running back in the NFL? (Required) Deflategate was an NFL controversy involving the allegation that New England Patriots QB Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflation of footballs used in the Patriots' victory against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship Game. The controversy resulted in Brady being suspended for four games; the team was fined $1 million and forfeited two draft selections in 2016. GOAT Cheater Email (Required) (Enter your email to see the results + subscribe to the Sportsnaut NFL daily newsletter for free). Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

A free agent this offseason while recovering from the knee injury, the question now becomes whether McCoy officially retires from the NFL or if he plays for a team in 2022 for a 12th NFL season.

With Graham being named the new defensive coordinator according to sources, it will be interesting to see how this defensive line takes shape in free agency, the draft or via trade for 2022.

Up next: Las Vegas Raiders defensive ends