Las Vegas Raiders owner reportedly ‘knew exactly what was happening’ between Dana White and Tom Brady

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Despite claiming ignorance on negotiations by UFC boss Dana White to help the Las Vegas Raiders land NFL legend Tom Brady a few years ago, a new report claims the Silver and Black’s owner was well aware and supportive of what White was attempting at the time.

On Saturday night, UFC 278 took place in Salt Lake City, Utah, and left many fans with the lasting and shocking memory of seeing pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman on his back and staring at the lights following his first Octagon loss to new welterweight champion Leon Edwards. However, for many sports fans, the news that came from the events “Gronkcast” alternate commentary was far more interesting.

During the “Gronkcast,” which is hosted by former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers great Rob Gronkowski, and several of his relatives, the UFC president was interviewed. In that conversation, White revealed that before the 2020 season he had negotiated a deal that would have seen Brady and Gronkowski take their combined talents to Las Vegas and play for the Raiders. However, then head coach Jon Gruden torpedoed the deal for what had to be a moment of temporary insanity.

Related: NFL games today – Watch times and odds for this weekend’s slate of NFL games

Following the revelation, Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about the news, but the 67-year-old tried to play coy and avoid confirming the validity of White’s claims. “I don’t know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That’s basically what I remember,” Davis said this week.

Las Vegas Raiders boss knew all about talks between White, Brady, and Gronkowski

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

However, a Tuesday report from Pro Football Talk claims that Davis knew much more than he is letting on. In fact, he was fully aware of the conversations between White and the two future NFL Hall-of-Famers and was completely on board with the possibility of bringing the Patriots icons to Las Vegas.

“Per the source, Davis knew exactly what was happening. White brokered the deal with both sides — Brady and the Raiders. Davis, per the source, wanted it to happen, at least as it related to Brady. (And, presumably, as to Gronk.) But, as White said, coach Jon Gruden decided at the last minute to kill the deal. And Brady was ready to go. He was, per the source, going to do it. “White acted as the intermediary, the source explained. Similar to the manner in which Bruce Beal served as the one who was trying to get Brady to Miami to play for Stephen Ross, White served as the man who was trying to get Brady to Las Vegas to play for Mark Davis.”

Obviously, the talks must have occurred while Brady was still contractually linked to New England, and admitting to negotiations would be considered tampering by the Las Vegas Raiders organization. Davis’ ignorance of the conversations is surely to avoid similar investigations and penalties to what the Miami Dolphins received in their illegal attempts to bring Brady to Florida.

White is a long-time Patriots fan but makes his residence in Las Vegas, where the UFC headquarters are also located.