Kevin Durant pushes back againt retirement report: ‘S**t is comical at this point’

Brooklyn Nets star forward and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant has never been afraid to mix it up with the media. We’ve seen this come to the forefront several times since he entered the league back in 2007.

That has not changed during what has been an otherwise drama-filled summer for the enigmatic 33-year-old star.

An unnamed executive around the Association told NBA insider Marc Stein recently that Durant would rather retire than return to the Nets months after he requested a trade from the organization.

“During summer league in Las Vegas, one of the most well-connected team executives I speak to regularly insisted to me that, based on what he was hearing, Kevin Durant was more apt to retire than play again for the Brooklyn Nets. This was in early July.” Report on Kevin DUrant

Always active on his social media accounts, KD pushed back against this report with an NSFW rant directed at those who continue to put his name out there.

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. S**t is comical at this point.” Kevin Durant on Twitter

This is directly from Durant’s mouth. He has no intention of retiring. He also has no intention of ever suiting up with the Nets again.

It was this time last week that Durant offered the Nets an ultimatum. Either fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him.

Brooklyn didn’t take kindly to this with owner Joseph Tsai showing support for the power combo.

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai wrote on Twitter after reports of Durant’s request became public record.

Kevin Durant trade request and the long game

Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Durant has been linked to multiple teams since requesting a trade earlier this summer. The situation is complicated given Brooklyn’s asking price and the fact that he is entering the first season of the four-year extension the all-time great signed back in 2021.

Most recently, Durant has been linked to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal that would send Jaylen Brown back to the Big Apple as the centerpiece. He had initially mentioned the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as preferred landing spots. Though, Phoenix now seems to be out of the mix.

There certainly is ample interest in Durant right now. After all, he remains one of the best offensive players of the modern generation.

Kevin Durant stats (2021-22): 29.9 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 6.4 APG, 52% shooting, 38% 3-point

At issue here is Durant’s $194.2 million contract, which runs through 2025-26. There’s also some concern over how he’s handled this process just over a year after agreeing to said contract with Brooklyn. As for the NBA, it also isn’t happy about the situation and the precedent it might send moving forward around the Association.

“There is the beginning of pushback by teams. Definitely in Brooklyn. Definitely in Utah. And they are going to be out stars because of it. And we are heading to a collective bargaining negotiation that’s going to take place over the summer. There’s been an assumption that the owners are going to push for massive changes; I haven’t heard that from any of the actual people on the ownership side.” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Kevin Durant situation

For now, no one is budging. Durant wants out of Brooklyn. The Nets are not going to make it easy. Their asking price coupled with KD’s contract and how this thing has played out leads many to believe that an end game is not near.