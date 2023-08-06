Josh Allen addresses possibility of appearance on Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series

Omaha Productions introduced the Netflix Quarterback TV series to the sports community back in July, giving viewers an inside look at life as an NFL QB today. Naturally, now we want to know who will be featured during season two. Could that even include Josh Allen?

The Buffalo Bills signal-caller is considered one of the best QBs in football and is an annual MVP candidate. Making things even more interesting is the fact that the Bills have yet to win a Super Bowl trophy but, again, are considered a top threat to advance deep into the postseason.

After getting a chance to see Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota operate behind-the-scenes thanks to Netflix’s exclusive access, could Allen be next? The two-time Pro Bowl QB recently revealed his thoughts about potentially making an appearance on the latest football show to sweep the nation.

“I don’t want any outside distractions. I don’t want any unnecessary distractions for myself or this team. I’m not saying that it would be. I’m a little undecided on whether I would want to do it or not. I go back and forth sometimes in my mind, but as of right now I’m just trying to be the best quarterback for this team,” Josh Allen on Netflix Quarterback TV series

Like many others who have provided their public comments on the matter, Allen seems to prefer placing all his energy into the upcoming season instead of having to worry about “any unnecessary distractions.”

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round each of the past two years, it’s understandable for the Bills QB to have other priorities for now, even if it didn’t prevent Mahomes from hoisting his second Lombardi Trophy last season.

