Dalvin Cook reportedly prefers 1 NFL team to play for this season

Dalvin Cook immediately received interest from several NFL teams after being released by the Minnesota Vikings this summer. With the regular season approaching, there is reportedly one team that Cook prefers to play for the most.

Cook, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, is coming off a 1,000-yard season. Turning 27 on Aug. 10, the 5-foot-10 running back was the workhorse in Minnesota’s backfield, turning 303 touches into 1,468 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook career stats: 5,993 rushing yards, 1,794 receiving yards, 52 total touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry in 73 games

However, the Vikings opted to move on from Cook late in the offseason. After failing to find a trade partner for him, Cook was released into free agency. In the two months since he was cut, the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots have all expressed interest in signing Cook.

MMQB’s Albert Breer shared on The Rich Eisen Show that the word around the NFL is that Cook wants to play for the Jets.

“I think Dalvin wants to be in New York…I’ve heard for about a month now that he really likes the idea of playing with the Jets, with Aaron Rodgers. He went there with the idea that there’s a really good chance he’s going to play for the Jets this year.” Albert Breer on Dalvin Cook’s interest in the New York Jets

In the weeks following his release, Cook was expected to sign with Miami. He’s a Florida native who grew up in Opa-locka, Florida then played at Miami Central High School before becoming an All-American at Florida State.

The Dolphins’ offense originally seemed like an ideal landing spot for Cook. He would be the primary running back, sharing touches with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. However, Miami is extremely high on rookie running back Devon Achane and the organization isn’t offering the role or money Cook wants.

While the Patriots remain an option, Cook would be the second running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. Instead, New England could sign Leonard Fournette or Ezekiel Elliott after both running backs came in for free-agent visits.

If Cook signs with the Jets, he’ll split touches with Michael Carter and Breece Hall. While Hall is viewed as the long-term featured back in New York, signing Cook would allow the Jets to ease the second-year back this season.