Joe Burrow injury update: Latest information on Cincinnati Bengals star

The injury Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered early during training camp initially looked bad. It was of the non-contact variety.

The good news for Cincinnati is that its MVP candidate was diagnosed with a calf strain. It now looks like the team has received even better news.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler (h/t Bleacher Report), people around the league believe Burrow will be ready for Week 1 against the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has taken a different stance publicly, initially indicating that it would be several weeks before Burrow returns to action. The injury was initially suffered back on July 27 as Bengals training camp opened.

Joe Burrow stats (2022): 68.3% completion, 4,475 yards, 35 TD, 12 INT

As you can see, Burrow has proven himself to be among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. It has led to team-wide success for a Bengals squad that earned a Super Bowl appearance following the 2021 season and won 12 games this past year.

Latest Joe Burrow injury update and what it means

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Without Burrow and other starters in their preseason opener last week against the Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati’s quarterbacks struggled.

Veteran Trevor Siemian completed 15-of-28 passes for 121 yards with an interception. Youngster Jake Browning threw for just 95 yards on 17 attempts with an interception.

Obviously, having your franchise quarterback on the field for Week 1 changes the dynamics big time.

Even then, there is another factor to look at here. Burrow is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career. Fellow 2020 classmate Justin Herbert just received a lucrative extension with the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s an open question whether Burrow will take to the field and risk further injury without being taken care of long term.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there. I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother,” Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase on whether Burrow should play Week 1.

