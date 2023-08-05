Cincinnati Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase wants Joe Burrow to sit out Week 1

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been catching passes from Joe Burrow since their days together with the LSU Tigers. Heading into the 2023 NFL season, Chase is hoping Burrow isn’t on the field in Week 1.

Burrow suffered a calf strain early in the Bengals’ training camp. Playing with a wrap on his leg, the Pro Bowl quarterback strained his calf on a non-contact injury. Cincinnati isn’t certain when Burrow will return, putting an indefinite timeline that suggests the franchise quarterback could miss the regular-season opener.

Addressing reporters this week, Chase shared the advice he offered to Burrow. The All-Pro wide receiver practiced caution after suffering a hip injury last season, sitting out multiple games to ensure he’d be healthy for the most important matchups. After it worked for him, he would like to see Burrow do the same.

“I told him, in all honesty, I don’t want him there. I sat out an extra game just to let my hip heal all the way up. You don’t want to cause problems later in the season. As long as you’re there after Week Five and on, we’re good, brother.” Ja’Marr Chase on his message to Joe Burrow

The issue for Cincinnati is the impact Burrow’s absence would have on the offense. If he misses any time, Trevor Siemian becomes the starting quarterback. For context, Siemian appeared in just two games last season and he has a career 81.1 passer rating with a 58.9 percent completion rate.

Cincinnati’s schedule is also extremely challenging early in the year. It opens Week 1 on the road against the Cleveland Browns, a divisional matchup that could have a significant impact on who wins the AFC North. The following week is the Bengals’ home opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Bengals will treat Burrow very cautiously and ensure every step is taken to reduce the risk of a setback, they also need him on the field as soon as possible. The AFC is as strong as it’s been in years, especially at the top. With only one team getting a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed likely to be determined by a single game, every game Burrow missed would have a significant impact on Cincinnati’s Super Bowl hopes.

For now, the expectation is that Burrow will be on the field in Week 1 against Cleveland. If he isn’t, Chase and Tee Higgins will be asked to do a lot more to make this offense maintain its efficiency without its MVP-caliber quarterback.

